The Voice Kids: Lydia, Aadya and Rae perform Somewhere Only We Know in amazing battle

A trio of The Voice Kids acts went head to head this weekend in a stunning battle round performance.

Team Pixie's Aadya, Lydia and Rae appeared in the latest episode in Saturday night on ITV.

Advertisements

They performed Barcelona by Somewhere Only We Know by Keane for their battle.

The showstopping performance left Pixie "in a complete mess" before eventually naming Rae as the one going through.

You can watch the performance below...

Another stand out performance from the weekend saw Team Danny's Gracie, Jarren and Daria singing Barcelona by Queen's Freddie Mercury and operatic soprano Montserrat Caballé.

Advertisements

The Voice Kids battle rounds will continue next Saturday night on ITV.

The four coaches - Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Paloma Faith - must each pick just three of their current nine acts to progress.

Three acts will go head to head in each battle, sharing the same stage and same song.

While all the coaches will comment on the performance, it'll be the team's mentor alone who decides the one winner to make the semi-finals.

The 12 acts who make it through the battles will head into the semi-finals where they'll have one final chance to impress their coach before the four finalists are chosen.

Advertisements

Four will make it to the last stage where the prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education and a family holiday are up for grabs.

The Voice Kids returns on Saturday, August 15 at 7:25PM on ITV.

More on: The Voice UK 2020