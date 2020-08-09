Watch The Voice Kids epic battle round performance of 'Barcelona'

A trio of The Voice Kids contestants shared the stage this week for an epic battle round performance.

Team Danny's Gracie, Jarren and Daria closed the latest episode in style.

They performed Barcelona by Queen's Freddie Mercury and operatic soprano Montserrat Caballé.

Danny confessed it was a risky song choice but the decision paid off, resulting in an epic battle which left Danny with a nearly impossible decision choosing between the trio.

You can watch the performance below...

Danny ultimately chose Gracie for the semi-finals.

The Voice Kids current battles air Saturday nights on ITV.

Alongside Danny, Will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and new coach for 2020, Paloma Faith, will cut down the current nine acts on their teams to just three.

In each battle, a trio of acts will step forward to perform the same song together in the hope of continuing in the competition.

All the coaches will offer up their opinion on who should go through but it'll be down to that group's coach alone to decide who makes the semi-finals.

The three acts on each team will progress through to the semi-finals where they'll have one last chance to impress their coach before the four finalists are chosen.

Those who make it through to the final stage go on to stand the chance of winning the top prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education as well as a VIP getaway to Orlando.

The Voice Kids returns on Saturday, August 15 at 7:25PM on ITV.

