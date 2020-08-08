The results from the first of The Voice Kids 2020 battle rounds are in - who's in the semi-finals?

The Voice Kids UK is airing Saturday nights, and this evening (August 8) was the start of the battles.

Advertisements

Coaches Pixie Lott, Danny Jones, Paloma Faith, Will.i.am returned tonight fresh from the blind auditions with their teams of twelve talented singers.

Presented by Emma Willis, the new series is open to talented young soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14.

Tonight saw the first half of the battle rounds of The Voice Kids 2020.

In a difference to the main show, in The Voice Kids the battles are a THREE way competition for just one place in the semi-finals.

There are also no steals on The Voice Kids – meaning no second chances for the coaches who must pick just one winner from each three way battle in their team.

In tonight's first half of the battles, we saw two battles from each of Teams Paloma and Danny and one from each of Teams Will and Pixie and here's who won...

Team Danny

George, Jimmy and Nessa & Cathal

Opening The Voice Kids battles for 2020 were George, Jimmy and Nessa & Cathal. They performed Got My Mind Set On You by James Ray before Danny had the tough challenge of deciding who should make the semi-finals, ultimately choosing George to progress.

Advertisements

Gracie, Jarren and Daria

Gracie, Jarren and Daria performed Barcelona by Queen's Freddie Mercury and operatic soprano Montserrat Caballé. The risky song choice resulted in an epic battle which left Danny with a nearly impossible decision choosing between the trio. He ultimately chose Gracie for the semi-finals.

Team Paloma

Sonny, Hayley and James

The first battle on Team Paloma tonight came from Sonny, Hayley and James who performed Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel. Pixie praised the "amazing" performance before Paloma was forced to pick between the trio, choosing Hayley to make the semi-finals.

Ruby W, Ruby J and Isla

Ruby W, Ruby J and Isla were up next on Team Paloma, who described the trio as the 'next coolest girl group' with the youngsters dubbing themselves The Curly Girls. After the girls performed Banx & Ranx and Ella Eyre's Answerphone, Paloma chose Isla for the semi-finals.

Team Will

Ray-Tee, Thalia and Amos

Starting things on Team Will were Ray-Tee, Thalia and Amos with the three-piece singing Will's "favourite song" Boasty by Wiley, Stefflon Don and Sean Paul. Will chose Amos to make it through to the semi-finals.

Advertisements

Team Pixie

Aadya, Lydia and Rae

Aadya, Lydia and Rae performed Somewhere Only We Know by Keane for their battle. The showstopping performance left Pixie "in a complete mess" before eventually naming Rae as the one going through.

Following the battles, the remaining acts in each team will sing in the semi-final for a spot in the live finale – with viewers choosing the ultimate winner.

Up for grabs for the champion is £30,000 prize towards their musical career and a family trip to Florida.

Advertisements

The Voice UK Kids battle rounds continue next Saturday night on ITV.

You can watch episodes of The Voice Kids on the ITV Hub.

More on: The Voice UK 2020