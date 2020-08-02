12-year-old amazes The Voice Kids with performance of Speechless

A 12-year-old left The Voice Kids coaches in awe with his cover of Speechless.

This summer's fourth season of The Voice Kids sees new coach Paloma join Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones in the spinning red chairs.

Advertisements

Last night saw the blind auditions conclude for this summer's outing.

One of the standout acts was 12-year-old Jae-Jai who performed a cover of Speechless from Disney's Aladdin.

Watch Jae-Jai's audition on The Voice UK Kids below...

Jae-Jai won the final spot on Team Pixie with his audition.

Advertisements

"I think you've got an incredible voice, you're going to be unstoppable!" Pixie raved.

With Emma Willis again at the helm, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to talented young singers aged 7-14.

At stake is the top prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education plus a dream family getaway to Universal studios.

Viewers will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice Kids UK 2020 in the grand final.

The Voice airs Saturday evenings on ITV.

Advertisements

You can stream episodes The Voice online via the ITV Hub.

All the acts who have made it past the audition stages will go on to compete in the battle rounds next weekend.

More on: The Voice UK 2020