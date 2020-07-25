13-year-old wows on The Voice Kids with performance of 'Never Enough'

A 13-year-old wowed on The Voice Kids 2020 with a cover of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

New coach Paloma Faith joins returning coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Will.i.am in the spinning red chairs for series 4 of The Voice Kids UK this summer.

The latest instalment saw the third round of auditions for this summer's fourth season.

One act to watch was 13-year-old Justine from Swansea who closed the latest episode.

Watch Justine's performance on The Voice UK Kids below...

Justine got all four coaches to turn for her take on the hit movie song and chose to join Team Pixie.

"I got goosebumps!" reacted Pixie. "That was really beautiful, crystal clear, you really took it up and up and up. I feel like there's even more in you to go. You have such a gift and purpose.

"I think you have such an amazing crystal clear voice. What makes it even more special, you have a passion behind it which you can't always teach."

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to talented young singers between the ages of seven and 14.

At stake is the top prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education and a dream family getaway to Universal studios.

The public will vote for the winner of The Voice Kids in a final later this year.

The Voice is broadcast Saturday nights on ITV.

Full episodes of The Voice can be found via the ITV website.

Contestants who make it through the first round will go on to take part in the battle rounds later this year.

