Kerry Katona's daughter Heidi gives emotional audition on The Voice Kids

The daughter of Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona performed on The Voice Kids this weekend.

Series 4 of The Voice Kids sees Paloma Faith join the show alongside returning coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones.

The latest episode saw the blind auditions continue for the brand new season.

One act to watch was 12-year-old Heidi, the daughter of Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona.

Watch Heidi's blind audition on The Voice UK Kids below...

Heidi performed a cover of I Try by Macy Gray, getting rather emotional as she was singing.

The youngster ultimately overcame her nerves and got turns from Will, Paloma and Danny, choosing to join Team Paloma.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14.

At stake is the top prize of a £30k music bursary and a dream family trip to Orlando.

The public will vote for the winner of The Voice Kids in a final later this year.

The Voice UK Kids 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice UK Kids 2020 via the ITV Hub.

Contestants who make it past the blind auditions will go on to compete in the battles later this year.