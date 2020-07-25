The Voice Kids UK 2020 was back tonight for its third set of blind auditions of the new season - here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott return to the spinning chairs for season 4 this summer - with new coach Paloma Faith.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice Kids welcomes talented young performers between the ages of seven and 14.

The winner will receive a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education plus a VIP family holiday to Orlando.

Viewers will ultimately crown the winner of The Voice Kids UK 2020 but the first step is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

Like the adult version, the contestants sing their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a recap of the third round of the blind auditions...

Fraya

13-year-old Fraya from Liverpool has been singing since the age of two. For her blind audition, she performed Jorja Smith & Preditah's On My Mind to get both will and Paloma turning around. Choosing between the pair, Fraya joined Team Will.

Isla

14-year-old Isla from Hampshire says she spends 80% of the day singing. The Jazz fan performed Summertime by Ella Fitzgerald at her audition and got all four coaches to turn. Isla chose to join Team Paloma.

Lola

9-year-old Lola from Manchester performed Count On Me by Bruno Mars for her blind audition. Sadly the youngster wasn't able to get any of the coaches to turn around.

Daria

14-year-old Daria from London used her blind audition to showcase her operatic singing voice, performing 'Libiamo' to win herself a spot on Danny's team after he exclaimed: "You can't not turn for that!"

Amos

13-year-old Amos from Milton Keynes performed AJ Tracey's Ladbroke Grove at his blind audition, securing spins from both Will and Paloma. After impressing further with his own rap on the spot, Amos decided to join Team Will.

Ruby

13-year-old Ruby from North London can't imagine her life without singing. At her blind audition she performed Lullaby by Sigala and the show's own Paloma Faith to win a place on Paloma's team.

Josh & Ryan

14-year-old Josh and 13-year-old Ryan are friends (who feel like brothers) from London who met in a school choir. Their unique take on Backstreet Boys classic Everybody unfortunately didn't get any turns from the coaches.

Asher

13-year-old Asher from Bracknell's performance of Come Together by The Beatles got all four coaches turning at his blind audition. With a full line up of teams to pick from, Asher chose to join Danny's team.

Heidi

12-year-old Heidi, the daughter of Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona, auditioned for The Voice Kids with a cover of I Try by Macy Gray. The youngster got rather emotional as she performed, ultimately getting turns from Will, Paloma and Danny and choosing to join Team Paloma.

Jemima

10-year-old Jemima from Cheltenham rocked out on stage for her blind audition, singing Highway To Hell by AC/DC to win herself a spot on Team Pixie.

Justine

13-year-old Justine from Swansea closed this weekend's blind auditions with a cover of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman which got all four coaches to turn. Justine chose to join Team Pixie for the battles.

The Voice Kids continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch full episodes online via the ITV Hub.

