Here's all you need to know about The Voice Kids UK as it returns to ITV for 2020.

The spin-off to The Voice UK had its first outing in 2017 and started its fourth series in July.

The Voice Kids features solo and duo singers between the ages of seven and 14 singing for a special prize.

When is The Voice Kids on TV?

The Voice Kids currently airs Saturday nights on ITV. The next episode is on Saturday, July 25 at 7:25PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub here.

You can also catch up via Amazon Prime Video with ITVHub+

The Voice Kids judges

Last year's coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones will all return to The Voice Kids in 2020, ITV has already confirmed.

However they will be joined by Paloma Faith who is new to The Voice Kids but was previously a coach on the fifth series of The Voice UK in 2016 when it aired on BBC One.

Paloma said: "It’s going to be so much fun working with these young singers, helping them find their voices and be the best they can be.

"From what I’ve seen; although they’re small, their voices are often mighty and can give most adults a run for their money! In short, I’m massively excited to be joining The Voice Kids so bring it on."

Meanwhile, Emma Willis returns to host.

How The Voice Kids works and prize

Each Coach has nine places on their teams to fill as they head into the Blind Auditions where acts will take to the stage and sing in the hope of turning those chairs.

After each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a place with will, Danny, Pixie or Paloma, all four Coaches will turn to give the singers words of advice and encouragement.

Those that get through head to the Battles as three acts sing-off against one another for a place in the semi-final. There are no steals for the coaches who must decide which three of their acts to progress into the semi-final.

In the semi-final, contestants will have one last chance to impress their coach who must select just one act per team to make it to the final.

The final four will perform in the final in the hope of winning the competition and the ultimate prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education, as well as a VIP trip to Universal studios, Orlando.

The Voice Kids airs on ITV.

