The Voice Kids: 14-year-old's incredible Calum Scott cover gets four turns

A 14-year-old stunned on The Voice Kids UK 2020 tonight with a cover of a Calum Scott song.

Series 4 of The Voice Kids sees Paloma Faith join the show alongside returning coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones.

At the weekend we saw the blind auditions return for this summer's fourth season.

One contestant securing a place in the battles was 14-year-old Joshua from Ireland who performed a cover of You Are The Reason by Calum Scott.

Watch Joshua's blind audition on The Voice UK Kids below...

Joshua got all four coaches to turn for his take on the hit song, choosing to join Team Pixie.

Pixie raved: "That was amazing! I felt like you were just singing to me. You are going to go so far and I would love to work with you and take you to the next level.

"I know the songs to help showcase your amazing voice. You're so special."

Paloma added: "That was astonishing and mind blowing. That was beyond anything I thought I'd hear on The Voice Kids."

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to soloists and duos aged 7-14.

At stake is the top prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education and a special family holiday to Universal studios, Orlando.

The winner of The Voice Kids 2020 will be crowned later this year by the public.

The Voice UK Kids 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can stream episodes of The Voice Kids 2020 online via the ITV Hub.