Here's all the music and songs from tonight's second round of The Voice Kids 2020 auditions.

If you wondering what songs and music were used in tonight's episode (July 18) of The Voice Kids, we've got you covered.

Continuing its brand new series this weekend, The Voice Kids welcomes both solo singers and double acts, aged seven to 14.

Beginning the show is the blind auditions where each act has to make a single song choice that they hope will get one of the coaches to turn around.

This year, Paloma Faith, Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones make up a new four-piece panel.

If one coach decides to spin, the act on stage will automatically join that team. Should more than one coach turn around then the power is in the hands of the contestants to decide which team to join.

Even if no coaches turn during the song, at the end of the audition all four coaches will spin to give the singers words of advice and encouragement.

See this weekend's first song choices below...

The Voice Kids songs and music - week 2

Rachel

I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart - Patsy Montana - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Rae

Footprints In The Sand - Leona Lewis - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Thaila

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

James

You'll Never Walk Alone from Carousel - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Cree

Real Love - The Beatles - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Gracie

You Don't Have To Say You Love Me - Dusty Springfield - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Aadya

Cheap Thrills - Sia - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Savannah

Killing Me Softly - Fugees - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Vic

Lips Are Movin - Meghan Trainor - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Blair

The Bucket - Kings Of Leon - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Joshua

You Are The Reason - Calum Scott - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Voice Kids 2020 airs on Saturday nights on ITV.

You can catch up on episodes via the ITV Hub.

