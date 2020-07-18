The Voice Kids was back tonight for its second round of blind auditions of the new season - here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones are back in the spinning red chairs for the new series this year - alongside new coach Paloma Faith.

Helmed by Emma Willis, The Voice Kids is open to talented young singers between the ages of seven and 14.

The prize for the winner is a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education plus a dream family holiday to Orlando.

The public will ultimately decide the winner of The Voice Kids but the first step is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

Just like in the adult version, the contestants belt out their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a full run down of this weekend's second round of the blind auditions....

Rachel

10-year-old Rachel from Ireland opened the show with some classic country music as she performed I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart by Patsy Montana to get all four coaches turning after impressing with her yodelling. With a full selection of the coaches to pick from, Rachel joined Team Paloma.

Rae

11-year-old Rae from Essex belted out Leona Lewis hit Footprints In The Sand for her blind audition, getting both Pixie and Will to hit their buzzers. The young singer decided to join Team Pixie.

Thaila

11-year-old Thaila from London got Will.i.am turning after impressing at tonight's blind auditions with a performance of Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin's I Like It.

James

12-year-old James currently performs in a choir at Canterbury cathedral. He won himself a spot on Team Paloma after singing You'll Never Walk Alone from the musical Carousel.

Cree

14-year-old Cree from Wiltshire performed The Beatles song Real Love at his blind audition. Despite a touching emotional performance, unfortunately he didn't manage to get any of the coaches to turn.

Gracie

14-year-old Gracie from Wigan returned to the show after not getting a turn last year. For her blind audition, Gracie performed You Don't Have To Say You Love Me by Dusty Springfield to win herself a spot on Team Danny.

Aadya

10-year-old Aadya from Bromley performed Cheap Thrills by Sia at her blind audition, singing partly in Hindi. Aadya got both Will and Pixie to turn, choosing to join Team Pixie.

Savannah

13-year-old Savannah flew from Switzerland to audition, performing a cover of Killing Me Softly. Getting Danny and Will to turn, Savannah opted to join Team Will.

Vic

14-year-old Vic from Bexleyheath performed Lips Are Movin' by Meghan Trainor at her blind audition but unfortunately didn't get any of the coaches to hit their buzzer.

Blair

13-year-old Blair from Scotland performed The Bucket by Kings Of Leon for his audition, playing the guitar as well as singing. He got Danny, Pixie and Paloma to all turn for his performance, choosing to join Team Danny.

Joshua

14-year-old Joshua from Ireland closed this weekend's auditions with a standout performance of You Are The Reason by Calum Scott. Getting all four coaches to turn, Joshua chose to join Team Pixie.

The Voice Kids continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch full episodes online via the ITV Hub.

