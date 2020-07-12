The Voice Kids: Watch Connie's showstopping performance of Somewhere

Connie closed the first round of blind auditions on The Voice Kids with a showstopping performance.

Series 4 welcomes Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones back to the spinning red chairs with new coach Paloma Faith.

Last night saw the auditions begin for series 4.

One contestant winning a place in the battles was Connie from Ascot who performed a cover of Somewhere to close the episode.

Watch Connie's performance on The Voice Kids below...

Connie got got both Pixie and Danny to turn around, choosing to join Team Danny.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to soloists and duos aged 7-14.

For the winner is the top prize of a £30k music bursary and a dream family holiday to Universal studios, Orlando.

Viewers will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice Kids UK 2020 in the grand final.

The Voice continues Saturday evenings on ITV.

You can watch The Voice via the ITV Hub website.

Acts who make it through the audition stages will go on to take part in the battle rounds later in the series.

