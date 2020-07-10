The Voice Kids coaches spill show secrets as series returns

The Voice Kids return this weekend and the coaches have been sharing all about the new series.

The show for the freshest new singing talent is back this summer when The Voice Kids returns for a fourth season in July. Original Voice Kids star Coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and reigning champion Danny Jones are all back and there’s a brand-new Coach in town as Brit award-winning popstar Paloma Faith joins the panel.

Ahead of the first episode, the coaches and host Emma Willis have been spilling all on what to expect from the show.

Pixie teased an epic opening number from the coaches - featuring their own mini-mes.

The Voice Kids coaches perform

She said: "The song is Sweet Child O’ Mine. I love that it starts off acoustic before rocking out. I think the thing that’s really cool is that we’ve got the mini mes too! And they’ve got our same outfits which is so cute.

"It’s like the reverse of the Haribo advert where we’re singing and they’re miming."

New to The Voice Kids, Paloma said the show was "very different" to her time on The Voice UK in 2016.

She said: "It’s much more rewarding, more moving and it feels like the reason why I’d ever want to be on The Voice really which is to help people progress and, for me, it’s not really about the competition.

"It feels invigorating because the kids are so sponge-like. Everything you give them they’re just lapping it up."

Meanwhile, will.i.am has revealed that Pixie and her team are the ones to watch this year.

He shared: "Pixie is the most adorable, competitive, threat/non-threat! For example, there are some people that are so determined, so like ‘I wanna win!’ and they are a threat but Pixie has this energy about her that pretty much everybody wants to see her win!

"She’s competitive but she’s too adorable for me to be like I’m gonna keep my eye on Pixie!"

As for Will's own team, he added: "I have the most variety I’ve ever had from nine years of doing the show, in any of the adult competitions or the kids. From a grime rapper to a soul singer and everything in between – it’s the most diverse it’s been."

And when it comes to reigning winner Danny, he's trying something different this year.

Danny on The Voice Kids

He said of his team: "It’s a real good quality variety – from opera to big rock to my first duo. I’ve got a bit of everything which is exciting and gives me a challenge when I’m putting them into Battles. It gives me a challenge working with something new and different and going out of my comfort zone so I like that.

"I always say try and push yourself every time so to have opera, as well as rock, a duo and a soul singer that I’ve never had before – it’s amazing."

The Voice Kids begins Saturday night at 7:25PM on ITV.

