The Voice Kids coaches hit the stage this weekend for a special opening group performance.

As is tradition, the line up of superstar judges performed at the start of the blind auditions which began this Saturday night on ITV.

The Voice Kids 2020 sees will.i.am, Pixie Lott and reigning champion Danny Jones joined by new coach, Brit award-winning popstar Paloma Faith.

For their group performance, the fabulous four piece performed a special cover of Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns n Roses.

You can watch the performance below...

The four coaches were joined by their own mini-mes.

Host Emma Willis said: "I absolutely loved the song choice and the performance was amazing.

"I had major fomo because I didn’t have a mini me, maybe I need to ask so I can have one?! The kids really got into it which is always fantastic to see, they loved it."

The 2020 series will kick off on Saturday, July 11, at 7:25PM on ITV with the first round of auditions.

Each Coach has nine places on their teams to fill as they head into the Blind Auditions searching for the next generation of singing talent. The competition is open to solo singers and double acts, aged 7 to 14, who will take to the stage and sing in the hope of turning those chairs.

After each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a place with will, Danny, Pixie or Paloma, all four Coaches will turn to give the singers words of advice and encouragement.

They'll be followed by the battle rounds before the semi-finals and grand final.

As always, the public alone will crown the winner of The Voice at the end of the series.

The Voice UK, Saturday nights on ITV, from July 11.