Who won The Voice Kids last year? All the winners so far

As The Voice Kids returns for a new series, here's a recap of all the past winners.

The Voice Kids sees acts aged seven to 14 invited to sing for a top prize of a £30,000 bursary for their music career and a family holiday.

From who won The Voice Kids last year to the very first champion, here's a run down of The Voice Kids winners over the years...

Sam Wilkinson - series 3 (2019)

It was Sam Wilkinson (pictured) from Lewisham in London who won The Voice Kids last year when he was 13.

For his original blind audition, Sam performed Like a Rolling Stone by Bob Dylan, including playing the harmonica.

Mentored by Danny Jones, Sam won the show in 2019 after performing original song Everything's Alright in the final.

Daniel Davies - series 2 (2018)

The Voice Kids 2018 winner, Daniel

Daniel Davies won The Voice Kids' second series in 2018.

Daniel was mentored by Pixie Lott and performed Mariah Carey's Anytime You Need A Friend in the live final.

The then 13-year-old from South Wales topped the viewer vote after the final six contestants performed in the grand final.

Jess Folley - series 1 (2017)

The Voice UK winner Jess Folley

Jess Folley from Team Pixie Lott was voted for by the public as the first ever winner of The Voice Kids UK in 2017.

At the age of 13, the singer from Essex topped the viewer vote after belting out Beyonce's Love On Top.

Following The Voice, Jess popped up on The X Factor: The Band last year and formed part of the winning girl group Real Like You.

Series 4 of The Voice Kids begins on July 11 at 7:25PM on ITV.