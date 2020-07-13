Here's a recap of how The Voice Kids 2020 teams look so far after the first round of blind auditions.

Series four of the The Voice Kids in the UK started on Saturday with the first round of blind auditions.

The new series brings a change, with Paloma Faith joining the series as a coach alongside returning coaches Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones.

Both solo singers and double acts, aged seven to 14, are eligible to come and sing their hearts out in a bid to get a coveted chair turn to win a spot on a team. If more than one coach turns, it's up to the contestants to pick which team to join.

After each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a place with will, Danny, Pixie or Paloma, all four coaches will turn to give the singers words of advice and encouragement.

Each coach has nine places on their teams to fill as they head into the Blind Auditions searching for the next generation of superstar singers.

After the first round of blind auditions, here's how the teams are currently shaping up for the battles...

The Voice Kids teams 2020

Team Paloma Faith

Dara McNicholl



Dara performs

Dara McNicholl is a 12-year-old from County Derry. His blind audition song was I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston.

Hayley



Hayley performs.

12-year-old Hayley from Manchester stunned all the coaches with her blind audition performance of Stand By Me by Ben E King.

Team Pixie Lott

Lydia



Lydia performs

13-year-old Lydia from Worcester, who was born with a genetic condition which has left her blind, performed Your Song by Elton John at her audition.

Team will.i.am

Victoria



Victoria performs.

7-year-old Victoria from Middlesex performed How Far I'll Go from the Disney film Moana at her blind audition.

Ray-Tee



Ray-Tee performs.

Ray-Tee from Barry Island is a young singer and rap artist who performed That’s Not Me by Skepta at the auditions.

Team Danny Jones

Jimmy



Jimmy performs.

7-year-old Jimmy from Kent performed Parklife by Blur for his blind audition.

George



George performs.

10-year-old George from Peterborough rocked out on stage as he performed Plug in Baby by Muse at the blind auditions.

Connie



Connie performs.

Connie showcased a powerful performance of Somewhere in the blind auditions.

What's next on The Voice Kids?

Those who have won a spot on one of the four teams in the auditions go through to The Battles.

Each Battle will see three acts per team sing off for a place in the semi-final. There are no steals for the coaches in this competition so the youngsters will be going all out to make sure they’re one of just three acts their coach will put through to the semi-final.

From there it's onto the live final, where the viewers will pick this year's winner of The Voice Kids.

The Voice Kids airs Saturday nights on ITV.

