The Voice Kids 2020 returned tonight for its first round of blind auditions of the new series - here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones are back in the spinning red chairs for series 4 this summer - together with new coach Paloma Faith.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice Kids is open to talented young soloists between the ages of seven and 14.

Up for grabs for the winner is a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education plus a dream family holiday to Orlando.

The public will ultimately crown the winner of The Voice Kids 2020 but the first step is winning a spot on one of the three teams at the blind auditions.

Just like in the adult version, the young singers perform their chosen song to a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a recap of tonight's first round of the blind auditions...

Dara McNicholl

Dara McNicholl is a 12-year-old from County Derry. He opened the blind auditions with a cover of I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston which got all four coaches to turn, choosing to join Team Paloma.

Jimmy

7-year-old Jimmy from Kent performed Parklife by Blur and got both Danny and Pixie to press their buzzers. Cheeky Jimmy used rock paper scissors to decide which team to join, with Danny coming out on top.

Lydia

13-year-old Lydia from Worcester, who was born with a genetic condition which has left her blind, performed Your Song by Elton John at her audition. The stunning performance got Pixie and Paloma to turn, with Lydia opting to join Team Pixie.

Mark

14-year-old Mark started singing at the age of 3. The Scottish singer performed Avicii's Wake Me Up with an unusual twist as he appeared on stage with his bagpipes. Sadly, the unlikely combination didn't manage to get any of the coaches to spin around.

Victoria

7-year-old Victoria from Middlesex performed How Far I'll Go from the Disney film Moana at her blind audition. The adorable youngster won herself a place on Team Will after he was the only coach to turn.

George

10-year-old George from Peterborough rocked out on stage as he performed Plug in Baby by Muse at the blind auditions. He got both Danny and Paloma to hit their buttons, choosing to join Team Danny.

Hayley

12-year-old Hayley from Manchester was put forward for the show by her teacher. The nervous performer came alive on the stage as she belted out Stand By Me by Ben E King to get all four coaches to turn. With a full line up to pick from, Hayley went with Paloma's team.

Ray-Tee

Ray-Tee from Barry Island is a young singer and rap artist who performed That’s Not Me by Skepta. His blind audition got all four coaches to turn, with Ray-Le choosing to join Team Will.

Nancy & Betsy

10-year-old twin sisters Nancy & Betsy from Ascot put a smile on everyone's faces with their performance of Bring Me Sunshine by Willie Nelson. Despite the pair's energy, unfortunately none of he coaches turned.

Connie

Closing the first audition show was Connie, the older sister of twins Nancy & Betsy. She showcased a powerful performance of Somewhere to get both Pixie and Danny to turn around, choosing to join Team Danny.

The Voice Kids continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch full episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Those who make it through the blind auditions will go on to compete in the battle rounds later in the series.

