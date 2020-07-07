Watch the The Voice Kids coaches sing together in lockdown

The Voice Kids coaches have got together for a lockdown performance.

Danny Jones is joined by will.i.am, Pixie Lott, and Paloma Faith for a sing-a-long session from their homes.

The four piece will be back on screens this Saturday night when The Voice Kids returns for series 4 on ITV at 7:25PM.

Before then, check out the group singing All You Need Is Love together below...

The Voice Kids 2020 will welcome back will.i.am, Pixie Lott and reigning champion Danny Jones together with a brand-new Coach as Brit award- winning popstar Paloma Faith joins the panel.

Emma Willis is also back to host the show and cheer on singers from the wings as she joins with the hopefuls’ friends and families.

Each Coach has nine places on their teams to fill as they head into the Blind Auditions searching for the next generation of singing talent. The competition is open to solo singers and double acts, aged 7 to 14.

Just like the main show, they'll be hoping to get one of the coaches to hit their buzzers just by their vocal performance.

Those that get through will head to the battles where they'll sing-off for the semi-final.

They'll then have one last shot at impressing their coaches before the final four will go forward to perform in the final.

For the winner, the ultimate prize is a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education, as well as a VIP trip to Universal studios, Orlando.

The Voice Kids begins Saturday, July 11 at 7:20PM on ITV.