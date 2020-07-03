The Voice Kids 2020 start date confirmed as Paloma Faith joins for Series 4

The Voice Kids 2020 has a confirmed start date for its fourth series.

The new spin-off made its debut in 2017 and is back for a fourth outing very soon.

ITV has announced that The Voice Kids UK 2020 will start on Saturday July 11 at 7:25PM on ITV.

This year sees a big change as Paloma Faith joins the panel alongside returning coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones.

Paloma is of course no stranger to The Voice, having been a coach on the fifth series of the main show on BBC One.

Paloma said of signing up: "It’s going to be so much fun working with these young singers, helping them find their voices and be the best they can be.

"From what I’ve seen; although they’re small, their voices are often mighty and can give most adults a run for their money! In short, I’m massively excited to be joining The Voice Kids so bring it on."

Emma Willis will be back hosting The Voice Kids.

As in past series, each coach will be looking for stars of the future, aged 7-14, to fill the nine spots on their teams when the series commences with the Blind Auditions.

The prize for the winner is £30,000 bursary towards their musical education and a family holiday.

Jess Folley was the first winner of The Voice Kids while Daniel Davies triumphed in 2018, both mentored by Pixie Lott.

In 2019 it was Team Danny's Sam Wilkinson who triumphed.

Who will be the next winner of The Voice Kids UK?

