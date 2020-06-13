The Voice Kids 2020 judges, start date and first trailer revealed

Here's all we know about The Voice Kids UK 2020 on ITV this year.

The new spin-off made its debut in 2017 and returns for a fourth outing very soon.

The Voice Kids is again open to solo and duo singers between the ages of seven and 14, with the winner receiving a life changing prize to be announced in due course.

But when does it start on TV and who are the coaches? Here's all the latest...

The Voice Kids judges

Last year's coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones will all return to The Voice Kids in 2020, ITV has already confirmed.

However they will be joined by a brand new (sort of) fourth coach, Paloma Faith.

Making her debut on The Voice Kids, Paloma was previously a coach on the fifth series of The Voice UK in 2016 when it aired on BBC One.

Plaoma said: "It’s going to be so much fun working with these young singers, helping them find their voices and be the best they can be.

"From what I’ve seen; although they’re small, their voices are often mighty and can give most adults a run for their money! In short, I’m massively excited to be joining The Voice Kids so bring it on."

Meanwhile, Emma Willis also returns to hosting duties on The Voice Kids following the next series of The Voice UK.

The Voice UK Kids start date

The Voice UK 2020 Kids will start in July with a precise launch date to be confirmed.

Episodes will air on ITV and the ITV Hub.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer below...

Something special is coming... #TheVoiceKidsUK returns in July! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oQnka3mL1R — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) June 13, 2020

