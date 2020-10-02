The Voice UK 2020 semi-final and final will air this October, ITV has confirmed.

Coaches Meghan Trainor, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and their teams are ready for the last stage of the competition.

The current series concluded its pre-recorded stages earlier this year with the semi-final & final still to air.

ITV has now confirmed that production will resume this month.

Ahead of the Semi-Final and Final, a special catch up show will be screened later this month, reminding the audience at home of the story so far. The Semi-Final and Final will then follow with exact dates to be confirmed.

Additionally, as of tomorrow (October 3), the entire series to date will be made available to watch online on the ITV Hub.

The Semi-Final and Final will both be pre-recorded in the coming weeks and take place with virtual audiences beamed onto screens in the studio as they view all the action from their homes.

Meghan will appear on the show from LA, superimposed onto her chair to join fellow coaches Sir Tom, Olly and Will.

Meghan said: “I’m so sorry that I can’t travel and be there in person for the end of Season 9. I’m excited that the show is finally back and I will be there virtually to support my incredible team!”

In the semi-final, the coaches will each select one of their acts to go through to the Final.

The show’s winner will then be decided by the virtual audience, watching the grand final from home. That lucky singer will be set on the road to realizing their artistic ambitions as they scoop a prize of a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

The channel announced in March it was postponing the live shows until further notice.

ITV said: "We have, taken the difficult decision to postpone until later this year The Voice UK’s live semi final and final, which were due on air on the 28th March and 4th April, and are working to replace them in the schedule with some bespoke Voice specials."

A pair of special compilation episodes aired in their place.