The Voice UK 2020 wild card REVEALED as one act gets a second chance

The Voice UK wild card act for 2020 has been revealed following the return of the 'Lifeline' twist.

Last month saw the knockout rounds of The Voice 2020 following the battles and blind auditions.

In the knockouts each of the then remaining 24 acts performed for the coaches and a live studio audience before their mentor decided which two of their acts made it through to the live shows.

16 acts were knocked out of the competition however, one of them has been saved thanks to the Lifeline vote, allowing the public to vote their favourite into the Semi-Final as a wild card.

Today (April 4), it was revealed that Doug Sure is the 2020 wildcard act on The Voice UK.

Doug Sure

The show's official Twitter account announced: "The Votes Are In! Doug Sure is heading to the Semi-Final as your winner of the Lifeline Vote"

He said: "I'm truly honoured to have been saved by the public and can't wait to see the others in the live Semi-Finals.

"My thanks to everyone for the support and can't wait to get stuck in!"

Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace and joins Team Will alongside 17-year-old Gevanni Hutton and 21-year-old Lucy Calcines.

Meanwhile those in the live shows for Team Tom are 28-year-old Jonny Brooks from Ireland and 21-year-old Lois Moodie from London.

Making up Team Meghan for the live shows are 16-year-old Trinity-Leigh Cooper from Wales and 20-year-old Brooke Scullion from Derry in Northern Ireland.

Finally, on Team Olly, are 20-year-old Jordan Phillips from Stockport and 17-year-old student Blessing Chitapa from Dudley.

The Voice UK 2020 live semi-final and final will air later this year.

ITV said: "We have, taken the difficult decision to postpone until later this year The Voice UK’s live semi final and final, which were due on air on the 28th March and 4th April, and are working to replace them in the schedule with some bespoke Voice specials."

An air date for the live shows has yet to be revealed.

You can watch the episodes from the auditions, battles and knockouts online now via the ITV Hub.