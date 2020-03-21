Here are all of the performances from the second round of knockouts on The Voice UK 2020 this weekend (March 21).

Coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs were back on Saturday for the twelfth episode of this year's series.

It was the second and final weekend of knockouts as the remaining three acts on each team performed for their coach.

At the end of each group of performances, the coach had to pick one of their trio to put through to the live semi-finals.

Recap the knockout performances and results from The Voice UK this week (March 21) below..

The Voice 2020 knockouts - week 2

Team Tom

First up, to perform tonight were Team Tom. Tom selected Lois Moodie for the live shows. He said: "I don't want to let anybody go here, the three of you are wonderful singers. I'm going to take Lois through." Watch the performances below...

SheZar

Song: With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Elly O'Keeffe

Song: Halo by Beyonce - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lois Moodie

Song: Battlefield by Jordin Sparks - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Meghan

Next, it was Team Meghan as three of her acts took to the stage. Meghan chose to take Brooke Scullion through to the semi-final. She said: "I feel like all three of you can win this show. My team has all these strong, talented woman representing. The person I'm going to take to the semi-final is Brooke."

Brooke Scullion

Song: Stay by Rihanna - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Oli Ross

Song: Hurt by Christina Aguilera - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Beryl McCormack

Song: Because You Love Me by Céline Dion - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Olly

The third group of acts to perform were from Team Olly. Olly put Blessing Chitapa through to the live shows. He said: "I want to say thank you to all three of you, you've all been amazing to work with. The person I'm going to put through to the semi-final is Blessing."

Ty Lewis

Song: i'm so tired... by Lauv & Troye Sivan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Alan Chan

Song: Crazy Horses by The Osmonds - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Blessing Chitapa

Song: We Won't Move by Arlissa - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Will

Last to perform tonight were the remaining acts from Team Will. Will chose Lucy Calcines for the live shows. He said: "Each one of you guys I want to pick... the person I'm going to take through and who I can help, that's Lucy."

Doug Sure

Song: Don't Watch Me Cry by Jorja Smith - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Johannes Pietsch

Song: The Winner Takes It All by Abba - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lucy Calcines

Song: Attention by Charlie Puth - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Live shows of The Voice 2020 begin later this year after being postponed.