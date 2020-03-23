The Voice UK's Ty Lewis announces headline homecoming show in Newcastle

The Voice UK star Ty Lewis has announced a headline homecoming show in Newcastle.

The North East singer-songwriter appeared on The Voice UK this year, taking to the stage for the knockout rounds on Saturday night.

Although he didn't get through to the live semi-finals, it's far from the end of the road for Ty who’s determined to make a mark on the UK music industry.

He's announced a homecoming concert on October 2nd at Think Tank Underground , an intimate Newcastle city-centre music venue which has previously seen stars Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan grace it’s stage in the early days of their careers, artists Ty hopes to follow in the footsteps of.

Ty said: “To me, my whole journey on The Voice has really changed my life. To not only have the opportunity to perform in front of four hugely successful artists and get their feedback, but also to be coached by Olly Murs is so incredible and I’m so grateful to have been able to work with Olly and all the crew behind the scenes.

"My road on the show might’ve ended but I’ve met so many amazing people and my journey in this industry is only just starting! I can’t wait to get back on stage in October and play a show for all my amazing fans!”

Performances on The Voice included Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’, JP Saxe's hit ‘If The World Was Ending’ and Lauv’s ‘I’m So Tired’, which really showcased his potential to slot himself straight into the current charts.

Tickets for Ty’s headline show go on-sale at 9AM on Monday 23rd March with limited tickets available via Gigs North East at http://tickets.gigsnortheast.co.uk/order/gateway/13354112

Ty will also be making festival appearances around the country, including Hardwick Live on Sunday 23rd August on a line up featuring Nile Rodgers & Chic, Rag’n’BoneMan, Johnny Marr & Rebecca Ferguson across the weekend.