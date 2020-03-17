The Voice UK 2020 live shows 'to air without a studio audience'

The Voice UK 2020 live shows will go ahead without a studio audience, it's been reported.

The ITV talent show is currently airing its pre-recorded knockout rounds ahead of going live next weekend (March 28).

However there will be no audience joining coaches Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor.

With the UK government now advising against all but necessary social contact due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, "robust measures" are being put in place at Elstree Studios where the shows are filmed.

Managing director of Elstree Studios, Roger Morris, said in a statement (via DigitalSpy): "Whilst we are currently taking strict measures to safeguard the people working on site, we are fully aware that an outbreak at the studios could at any time happen and this could mean that we close and quarantine the areas.

"A number of our clients have closed their offices on site for a number of weeks and we are taking advice daily."

Emma Willis will host the live semi-final and live final the weekend after.

Nine acts will compete to be crowned this year's winner, scooping a record deal.

The Voice is the latest ITV show to drop its live audience following Loose Women and Saturday Night Takeaway.

A spokesperson for ITV revealed today: "Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead this weekend without a studio audience. Our priority is safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved.

“The show will be made with a reduced production crew and in accordance with the latest guidance from Public Health England.

"The team are looking forward to bringing our viewers a brilliant show on Saturday evening.”

The BBC has also said it will no longer host audiences for recordings of any BBC programs for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile it was revealed on Monday that Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders have been forced to halt production completely.

Elsewhere, it's been claimed that Eurovision bosses are also making alternative arrangements with coronavirus threatening the contest scheduled for May.

It's also reported that Love Island's summer series could be at risk.