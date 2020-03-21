Here are the song choices from The Voice UK 2020's second (and final) knockout round - SPOILERS!

After the battles a total of 24 contestants remain in the competition but over two weekends they'll be whittled down to just 8.

We'll be saying goodbye to half of them as the coaches each pick just two finalists for the live finals.

In the knockouts, every act in the teams will head out to face the coaches, one by one stepping into the spotlight to perform what they hope is a killer song to get them through to the live shows.

All the coaches will have something to say before the mentor of that team selects who goes through.

Last weekend saw the first half of the knockouts as four semi-finalists were confirmed.

In tonight's episode, the three remaining singers from each team will perform before their coach must pick one more to go through to the live shows.

They'll join the four successful contestants from last weekend in the live semi-final next Saturday night.

And this year there is an extra twist with a wild card vote that will see viewers get the chance to vote through a ninth act from those eliminated at the knockout rounds.

Here are the song choices for tonight's episode...

The Voice UK knockout song choices

Team Olly

Ty Lewis - i'm so tired... by Lauv & Troye Sivan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Alan Chan - Crazy Horses by The Osmonds - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Blessing Chitapa - We Won't Move by Arlissa - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion - Stay by Rihanna - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Oli Ross - Hurt by Christina Aguilera - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Beryl McCormack - Because You Love Me by Céline Dion - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Will

Doug Sure - Don't Watch Me Cry by Jorja Smith - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Johannes Pietsch - The Winner Takes It All by Abba - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lucy Calcines - Attention by Charlie Puth - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Tom

SheZar - With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Elly O'Keeffe - Halo by Beyonce - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lois Moodie - Battlefield by Jordin Sparks - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Voice UK airs Saturday night at 8:30PM on ITV .

The knock outs return next Saturday night on ITV before the live shows begin the weekend after.