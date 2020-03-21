The Voice UK 2020's latest contestants in the live shows have been confirmed after tonight's knockouts.

Ella Eyre, Ellie Goulding, Shania Twain and Little Mix star Jesy Nelson all joined Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am respectively as their guest mentors for The Knockouts.

In the knockouts, each of the coaches will select two of their acts to go through to the live semi-final which means 16 acts will be knocked out of the competition.

Last weekend saw the first half of the knockouts as four acts made it through and eight were sent home. Tonight, the knockouts conclude as four more won their way through to the live shows.

However its not over for those eliminated just yet. One lucky singer will be saved with the return of The Voice wild card Lifeline vote, allowing the public to vote to put their favourite into the semi-final.

Following this weekend's second Knockouts show (Saturday 21st March) a vote opened via the official app for the public to have their say on which of the 16 performers set to leave the contest to offer The Lifeline to.

Here's a full recap of all the results from this weekend as the coaches each chose their second act for the live semi-final...

The Voice UK 2020 recap and results

Team Tom

First up to perform tonight were Team Tom. His acts and their songs were:

SheZar - With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Elly O'Keeffe - Halo by Beyonce - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lois Moodie - Battlefield by Jordin Sparks - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Tom selected Lois Moodie for the live shows. He said: "I don't want to let anybody go here, the three of you are wonderful singers. I'm going to take Lois through."

Lois reacted: "Oh my days! I'm not going to cry because this make up is really nice! So elated, I'm in disbelief about the live semi-final."

Team Meghan

Team Meghan: Brooke Scullion, Beryl McCormack and Oli Ross.

Next, it was Team Meghan as three of her acts took to the stage. The acts singing and their tracks were:

Brooke Scullion - Stay by Rihanna - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Oli Ross - Hurt by Christina Aguilera - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Beryl McCormack - Because You Love Me by Céline Dion - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Meghan chose to take Brooke through to the semi-final. She said: "I feel like all three of you can win this show. My team has all these strong, talented woman representing. The person I'm going to take to the semi-final is Brooke."

Brooke reacted: "Thank you so much, I didn't expect that at all - I was ready to go! I'm so excited to be in the semi-final, I'm so glad how far I've come and so glad to be here."

Team Olly

Team Olly: Alan Chan, Ty Lewis and Blessing Chitapa.

The third group of acts to perform were from Team Olly. The acts and their songs were:

Ty Lewis - i'm so tired... by Lauv & Troye Sivan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Alan Chan - Crazy Horses by The Osmonds - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Blessing Chitapa - We Won't Move by Arlissa - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Olly put Blessing Chitapa through to the live shows. He said: "I want to say thank you to all three of you, you've all been amazing to work with. The person I'm going to put through to the semi-final is Blessing."

Blessing reacted: "I feel like Olly now really believes I can win this. I'm living a life I only dreamed in my sleep!"

Team Will

Team Will: Lucy Calcines, Johannes Pietsch and Doug Sure.

Last to perform tonight were the remaining acts from Team Will. They and their song choices were:

Doug Sure - Don't Watch Me Cry by Jorja Smith - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Johannes Pietsch - The Winner Takes It All by Abba - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lucy Calcines - Attention by Charlie Puth - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Will chose Lucy Calcines for the live shows. He said: "Each one of you guys I want to pick... the person I'm going to take through and who I can help, that's Lucy."

Lucy reacted: "I honestly have no words, I am incredibly grateful for this moment right now... thank you, thank you."

After The Voice UK knockouts, there was the wild card vote.

The life line vote opened for viewers to select a wild card from the eliminated acts to join the eight confirmed semi-finalists.

Lines closed at 11:45PM, Saturday March 21 and the winner will be revealed at the start of the semi-final.

Live shows of The Voice 2020 begin later this year.