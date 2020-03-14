The Voice UK 2020 wild card: 'Lifeline' vote gives one act a second chance

The Voice UK viewers will once again have the chance to vote for a wildcard act this year with the return of the 'Lifeline' twist.

This weekend saw the start of the knockout rounds following the battles and blind auditions.

In the knockouts each of the then remaining 24 acts perform for the coaches and a live studio audience before their mentor decided which two of their acts made it through to the live shows.

16 acts will end up being knocked out of the competition however, one of them will now be saved with the introduction of the Lifeline vote, allowing the public to vote their favourite into the Semi-Final.

Following the second Knockout show on Saturday 21st March the vote will open via the official app for the public to have their say on who to give the Lifeline to, out of the 16 performers who didn't make it through.

The successful singer voted for by the public will be revealed at the live Semi-Final next weekend.

It means one of the four coaches will head into the live shows with three acts instead of two.

For now, The Voice UK knockouts begin this evening at 8:30PM on ITV.

The coaches will mentor their acts with the help of a number of special guests.

Ella Eyre will join Meghan Trainor, Ellie Goulding will work with Olly Murs, Shania Twain will team up with Sir Tom Jones and Little Mix star Jesy Nelson joins Will.i.am.

After the contestants sing, the panel will all offer up their views on who was best, but the power over who goes through is solely in the hands of each mentor.

In Saturday's episode, three singers from each team will perform before their coach must pick one to go through to the live shows.

The remaining trio in each team will perform next weekend, where the coaches will each select a second finalist for the live stages.

The Voice UK live semi-finals begin later this month on ITV.

You can watch and catch up on episodes of The Voice UK online via the ITV Hub.