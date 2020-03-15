Who's in The Voice UK 2020 live shows? The first semi-finalists have been revealed after contestants faced the knockouts.

Last month saw the four coaches complete their four teams with Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Meghan Trainor having each picked ten talented artists.

The battles then took place as the coaches cut their teams in half with a series of head to head musical duets that only one act could win.

However the steals were back, giving each coach the ability to pick up an extra acts that their rivals sent home, pinching them for their own teams in the knockouts.

In the knockouts the then remaining six acts in each team will become two for the live shows. Each contestant had one song to persuade their mentor to pick them for the penultimate round of the competition.

Saturday (March 14) saw the first round of knockouts as four acts made the live shows as semi-finalists.

See The Voice UK teams as things stand below...

The Voice UK 2020 semi-finalists

Team Tom

Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks is a 28-year-old from Ireland who currently works as a janitor at a cathedral.

Social media: Instagram: @_brooksmusic_ - Twitter: @brooksfresh

Team Will

Gevanni Hutton

Gevanni Hutton is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica when he was 15.

Social media: Instagram: @1negevanni

Team Meghan

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

16-year-old Trinity-Leigh Cooper is from Wales.

Social media: Instagram: @trinityleighofficial - Twitter: @TrinityLeigh17

Team Olly

Jordan Phillips

20-year-old Jordan Phillips from Stockport currently works as a joiner and a sandwich delivery man. Olly stolen Jordan in the battles.

Social media: Instagram: @jordan.phillipss - Twitter: @Jordanphillipss

So that's how the teams look... FOR NOW.

The Voice UK continues next Saturday on ITV with the second round of knockouts.

Each coach will pick another act for the semi-finals.

The next weekend the live shows will begin where viewers will vote for their favourite ahead of the grand final the weekend after.