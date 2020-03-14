The Voice UK 2020's first contestants in the live shows have been confirmed after tonight's knockouts.

Ella Eyre, Ellie Goulding, Shania Twain and Little Mix star Jesy Nelson all joined Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am respectively as their guest mentors for The Knockouts.

In the knockouts, each superstar coach will select two of their acts to go through to the live semi-final which means 16 acts will be knocked out of the competition.

However, one lucky singer or trio can now be saved with the introduction of the Lifeline vote, allowing the public to vote to put their favourite into the semi-final.

Following the second Knockouts show (Saturday 21st March) the vote will open via the official app for the public to have their say on which of the 16 performers set to leave the contest to offer The Lifeline to.

Here's a full recap of all the results from this weekend as the coaches each chose their first act for the live semi-final...

The Voice UK 2020 recap and results

Team Tom

First up, three of Sir Tom's acts sang before he made his decision. The acts and their songs were:

So Diva - End Of Time by Beyonce - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Jonny Brooks - Don't Let Me Down by The Beatles - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Zion - Pray by Sam Smith - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Sir Tom chose Jonny Brooks for the live shows. He said: "You've all done a wonderful job, I can't fault anybody. It's tough, it's not easy but... the act I'm taking through is Johnny."

Jonny reacted: "I'm shock and in disbelief... it's going to take a few days for sure to sink in, it's amazing!"

Team Olly

Team Olly: Cat Cavelli, Jordan Phillips and Cameo Williams.

Next, it was Team Olly as three of his acts took to the stage. The acts singing and their tracks were:

Jordan Phillips - Rapture by Tom Walker - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Cat Cavelli - Careless Whisper by George Michael - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Cameo Williams - Wicked Game by Chris Isaak - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Olly decided to take Jordan Phillips through to the live shows. He said: "I'm going to go with my heart... this is a really tough decision. Every one of you has come out and smashed it. The person I'm going to take through to the semi-final is Jordan."

Jordan said: "Thank you so much, it means a lot. I need to text my boss! I owe so much to Olly, as much as I love working with dad and delivering sandwiches, this is all I want to do, sing."

Team Will

Team Will: Gevanni Hutton, Claudillea Holloway and Baby Sol.

The third group of acts to perform tonight were from Team Will. They and their song choices were:

Gevanni Hutton - People Help the People - Birdy/Cherry Ghost - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Claudillea Holloway - Paint It Black by Rolling Stones - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Baby Sol - Blackbird by The Beatles - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Will chose Gevanni Hutton for the live shows. He said: "I think everybody did a great job. You should all be proud of yourselves. The singer I'm putting through is Gevanni."

Gevanni reacted: "I wasn't expecting that at all but I'm definitely proud of myself."

Team Meghan

Team Meghan: Blaize China, Darci Wilders and Trinity-Leigh Cooper

Last to perform tonight were Team Meghan. Her acts and their songs were:

Blaize China - Light It Up (feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG) by Major Lazer - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Darci Wilders - Angel by Sarah McLachlan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Trinity-Leigh Cooper - You Say by Lauren Daigle - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Meghan chose to take Trinity-Leigh Cooper through to the live shows. She said: "I've got to know all of you so well, so this is horrible. This is one of the hardest things I've had to do.... the person that I will be taking through to the semi-final is Trinity-Leigh."

A tearful Trinity-Leigh reacted: "Thank you. I just can't get over it. It hasn't sunk in at all."

The Voice UK 2020 knockout rounds continue next Saturday night on ITV where the next four semi-finalists will be confirmed.

The life line vote will then open for viewers to select a wild card to join the eight confirmed semi-finalists.

Live shows of The Voice will then begin the weekend after, March 30.