The Voice UK 2020 is approaching the live finals with just one stage to go, and it's the Knock outs next.

After the battles concluded, 24 acts remain in the competition, six on each of the four teams.

It's now time for the Knockouts as two acts make the live finals in each of the teams. Here's all you need to know include in the line up and song choices.

When are The Voice UK knock outs?

The Voice UK 2020 knockout rounds will air over two weeks, concluding tonight (March 21).

Each show will see half of the remaining 24 contestants singing.

The second round of The Voice UK knock outs air tonight on Saturday at 8:30PM on ITV.

How do The Voice UK knock outs work this year?

In the knockouts, each singer will perform once for the coaches and a live studio audience.

The panel will all offer up their views on who was best, but the power over who goes through is solely in the hands of each mentor.

Coaches Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs can pick only two acts from their teams to progress in the competition, so there are some tough decisions to make.

Helping the coaches make those decisions are very special guests Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Ella Eyre, Shania Twain and Ellie Goulding.

The Voice UK's 'Lifeline' twist

This year, The Voice viewers will once again get the chance to vote for a wildcard act this year in a new 'Lifeline' twist.

After the knockouts, one of the 16 eliminated contestants will be be given a second chance thanks to the public. Following the second Knockout show this weekend (on Saturday 21st March) a vote will open via the official app for the public to have their say on who to give the Lifeline to, out of the 16 performers who didn't make it through.

Host Emma Willis will open the free vote via The Voice UK's official app just before the show closes and the public will have until 11.45pm that evening to vote.

The successful solo singer or trio voted for by the public will be revealed at the live Semi-Final.

Tonight's The Voice UK knockouts line up and song choices

Here are tonight's contestants plus the songs they'll be singing.

Team Olly

Ty Lewis - i'm so tired... by Lauv & Troye Sivan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Alan Chan - Crazy Horses by The Osmonds - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Blessing Chitapa - We Won't Move by Arlissa - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion - Stay by Rihanna - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Oli Ross - Hurt by Christina Aguilera - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Beryl McCormack - Because You Love Me by Céline Dion - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Will

Doug Sure - Don't Watch Me Cry by Jorja Smith - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Johannes Pietsch - The Winner Takes It All by Abba - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lucy Calcines - Attention by Charlie Puth - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Tom

SheZar - With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Elly O'Keeffe - Halo by Beyonce - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lois Moodie - Battlefield by Jordin Sparks - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

What happens next?

The live finals will begin! There will be just two rounds of live shows with the viewers deciding who stays, who goes and who eventually wins.

HOWEVER, The Voice UK live shows have been postponed and will not air next week as planned.

Instead, The Voice 2020 live shows will air later this year at a date to be determined.