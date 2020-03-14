Here are the song choices from The Voice UK 2020's first knockout round - SPOILERS!

After the battles a total of 24 contestants remain in the competition but over the next two weekends they'll be whittled down to just 8.

We'll be saying goodbye to more than half of them as the coaches each pick just two finalists for the live finals.

In the knockouts, every act in the teams will head out to face the coaches, one by one stepping into the spotlight to perform what they hope is a killer song to get them through to the live shows.

Before they sing, each act will spend time with their coach and a guest mentor. Ella Eyre will join Meghan Trainor, Ellie Goulding will work with Olly Murs, Shania Twain will team up with Sir Tom Jones and Little Mix star Jesy Nelson joins Will.i.am.

After the performances, all the coaches will have something to say before the mentor of that team selects who goes through.

In tonight's episode, three singers from each team will perform before their coach must pick one to go through to the live shows.

Here are the song choices for tonight's episode...

The Voice UK knockout song choices

Team Tom

So Diva - End Of Time by Beyonce - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Jonny Brooks - Don't Let Me Down by The Beatles - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Zion - Pray by Sam Smith - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Meghan

Blaize China - Light It Up (feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG) by Major Lazer - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Darci Wilders - Angel by Sarah McLachlan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Trinity-Leigh Cooper - You Say by Lauren Daigle - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Will

Gevanni Hutton - People Help the People - Birdy/Cherry Ghost - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Claudillea Holloway - Paint It Black by Rolling Stones - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Baby Sol - Blackbird by The Beatles - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Olly

Jordan Phillips - Rapture by Tom Walker - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Cat Cavelli - Careless Whisper by George Michael - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Cameo Williams - Wicked Game by Chris Isaak - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Voice UK airs Saturday night at 8:30PM on ITV .

The remaining trio in each team will perform next Saturday, where the coaches will select a second finalist for the final stages.

The knock outs return March 21st on ITV before the live shows begin the weekend after.

This year will see the return of a new 'wildcard' twist on The Voice UK. Viewers will get the chance to vote for one more act through to the live shows from the contestants eliminated at the knockouts. You'll be able to to vote using the official voice app from the end of next weekend's show.