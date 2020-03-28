The Voice UK 2020 live shows and final date postponed

When are The Voice UK 2020 live shows on TV? Following the knockouts, the show is going on a bit of a break...

Coaches Meghan Trainor, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and their teams are ready for the last stage of the competition.

The current series will conclude with a pair of live shows - however there is no date yet for when they'll air on TV.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, ITV said it has delayed the live stages of the show until further notice.

ITV said: "We have, taken the difficult decision to postpone until later this year The Voice UK’s live semi final and final, which were due on air on the 28th March and 4th April, and are working to replace them in the schedule with some bespoke Voice specials."

A air of special compilation episodes will air for the next two weeks, starting with 'Most Memorable Moments'.

A synopsis reads: "This week The Voice showcases some of the most memorable moments across the last few series. Revisiting the coaches' favourite Blind Auditions and featuring some of the most memorable performances, coach fun and outstanding vocal talent."

Whenever they do air, the live shows will see the finalists singing for the public's vote for the first time this year.

Only four acts can go through to the Final, where one will be crowned the winner and scoop a record deal with Polydor records.

Those in the live shows for Team Tom are 28-year-old Jonny Brooks from Ireland who currently works as a janitor at a cathedral, and 21-year-old Lois Moodie from London has been singing with her family since the age of four.

On Team Will are Gevanni Hutton, a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica when he was 15, and 21-year-old Lucy Calcines who was raised in Spain by her musician Cuban parents and currently lives in the UK.

Making up Team Meghan for the live shows are 16-year-old Trinity-Leigh Cooper from Wales and 20-year-old Brooke Scullion from Derry in Northern Ireland who works for a petting zoo.

Finally, on Team Olly, are 20-year-old Jordan Phillips from Stockport, who currently works as a joiner and a sandwich delivery man, and 17-year-old student Blessing Chitapa from Dudley.

They will be joined by a ninth wild card act, voted through by the public from the contestants eliminated at the knockouts.