The Voice UK 2020: The best battle performances from this year's show

The Voice UK battle rounds took place over the past three weeks - and here we rank the best duets.

Based on official views and shares online these are the top battles that fans have been liking and replaying since the show aired.

A total of 24 contestants on The Voice UK made it through to the knockout stages, which begins this Saturday night.

But before then, you can relive the best battles, according to viewers, below.

Blessing Chitapa and Beryl McCormack (Team Olly)

At the battles Team Olly's Blessing Chitapa and Beryl McCormack sang for a place in the knockouts performing Flying Without Wings by Westlife. Olly chose Blessing to take through on his team before Meghan hit her buzzer to steal Beryl.

Claudillea Holloway and Blaize China (Team Meghan)

Performing in the battles on Team Meghan were Claudillea Holloway and Blaize China who performed an epic cover of The Greatest by Sia. Meghan chose Blaize as the winner while Will.i.am swooped in to steal Claudillea for his team in the knockouts. "I always knew I was going to steal you," he said.

Alia Lara and Lucy Calcines (Team Will)

Alia Lara and Lucy Calcines faced off on Team Will, singing Little Mix song Bounce Back. Both ladies gave it all in an energetic performance with Will naming Lucy as his winner of the sing-off. Unfortunately Alia was not stolen by Tom, the only coach with a steal left at the itme, and so was eliminated from the competition.

Jordan Phillips and Brooke Scullion (Team Meghan)

Another Team Meghan duet saw Jordan Phillips taking on Brooke Scullion singing Adele's Water Under the Bridge. Meghan named Brook has her winner - before Olly quickly hit his buzzer to steal Jordan for his team.

