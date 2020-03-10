The Voice UK 2020 reveals guest mentors for the knockout rounds

The Voice UK has revealed a list of superstar guest mentors who will be joining the show at the knockout rounds.

With the battles now done, it's onto the final stage of the competition before the live shows.

Of the six that have graduated on each team, only two can move forward to the live semi-final so the pressure is on to deliver those knockout performances and remain in the competition.

In preparation, the coaches will have chart-topping advisors assisting them as they guide this year’s contestants to fulfil their potential.

Joining Will.i.am will be Little Mix star Jesy Nelson. He said: "She needs her own freaking show and after this guest mentoring it's gonna be the 'duh' moment that she needs to have her own spot on TV all the time!"

Making up Team Will are Baby Sol, Doug Sure, Gevanni Hutton, Johannes Pietsch, Lucy Calcines and battle round steal Claudillea Holloway.

Sir Tom Jones welcomes the music legend that is Shania Twain, joking: "If you're rocket scientist, that won't impress her much!"

On Team Tom are ShezAr, Zion, Elly O'Keeffe, Lois Moodie, Jonny Brooks and his steal So Diva.

Olly Murs invites Ellie Goulding to join him, saying: "She will leave my contestants starry eyed."

On Team Olly's line up are Cameo Williams, Ty Lewis, Alan Chan, Cat Cavelli, Blessing Chitapa and stolen act Jordan Phillips

Ella Eyre will help out Meghan Trainor. Meghan said: "This is my favourite superstar in the whole wide world."

On Meghan's team are Brooke Scullion, Trinity-Leigh Cooper, Blaize China, Oli Ross, Darci Wilders and steal Beryl McCormack

Each mentor will accompany the coaches during piano rehearsals and offer guidance to each act before they take to the stage.

But it'll be up to each coach alone to decide which acts make it through to the semi-finals.

The Voice UK continues on ITV at 8:30PM this Saturday night with the first half of the knock-out rounds.

12 acts from across all four teams will perform as the coaches each pick their first contestant for the semi-final.

The live shows will follow later this year.