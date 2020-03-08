tellymix

The Voice UK 2020 contestants: Meet the teams in the knockouts!

The Voice UK contestants so far

Here's what The Voice UK 2020 teams look like after the battles and heading into the knockouts.

Last month saw the four coaches complete their four teams with Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Meghan Trainor having each picked ten talented artists.

In Saturday evening's episode, the battles concluded as the coaches cut their teams in half with a series of head to head musical duets that only one act could win.

However the steals were back, giving each coach the ability to pick up an extra acts that their rivals sent home, pinching them for their own teams in the knockouts.

So after the all three rounds of battles, eliminations and steals, here's how the teams for the knock outs look...

The Voice UK 2020 teams: Contestants

Team Tom

ShezAr

Shezar

31-year-old ShezAr is from London where she grew up in a musical family of nine, including brother Labrinth.

Zion

Zion

26-year-old Zion is a freelance graphic designer who lives in Manchester.

Elly O'Keeffe

Elly O'Keeffe

31-year-old Elly from Cork in Ireland is from a very musical family and currently works as a teacher.

Lois Moodie

Lois Moodie

21-year-old Lois Moodie from London has been singing with her family since the age of four.

Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks is a 28-year-old from Ireland who currently works as a janitor at a cathedral.

So Diva (Steal from Will)

So Diva (Jenny, Tania and Danni)

So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years.

Team Will

Baby Sol

Baby Sol

36-year-old Baby Sol from West London is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist

Doug Sure

Doug Sure

Doug Sure is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace.

Gevanni Hutton

Gevanni Hutton

Gevanni Hutton is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica when he was 15.

Johannes Pietsch

Johannes Pietsch

18-year-old Johannes Pietsch is a student from Austria who hopes to be as big as Ariana Grande.

Lucy Calcines

Lucy Calcines

21-year-old Lucy Calcines was raised in Spain by her musician Cuban parents and currently lives in the UK.

Claudillea Holloway (Steal from Meghan)

Claudillea Holloway performs.

24-year-old Claudillea Holloway is from Cambridgeshire.

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion

Brooke Scullion

20-year-old Brooke from Derry in Northern Ireland works for a petting zoo.

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

16-year-old Trinity-Leigh is from Wales.

Blaize China

Blaize China

21-year-old Blaize China is from the Isle of Sheppey

Oli Ross

Oli Ross

Oli Ross is a 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds.

Darci Wilders

Darci Wilders

Darci Wilders is an 18-year-old student from Strabane, Northern Ireland.

Beryl McCormack (Steal from Olly)

Beryl McCormack performs.

22-year-old Beryl McCormack is a part-time make up artist

Team Olly

Cameo Williams

Cameo Williams

Cameo is an 18-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard.

Ty Lewis

Ty Lewis

18-year-old Ty Lewis is a music technology student from Billingham

Alan Chan

Alan Chan

40-year-old Alan Chan is a full time music student from London

Cat Cavelli

Cat Cavelli

Cat Cavelli is a 29-year-old full time mum who lives in London.

Blessing Chitapa

Blessing Chitapa

17-year-old Blessing Chitapa is a student from Dudley.

Jordan Phillips (Steal from Meghan)

Jordan Phillips

20-year-old Jordan Phillips from Stockport currently works as a joiner and a sandwich delivery man.

 

So that's how the teams look... FOR NOW.

The Voice UK continues next Saturday on ITV with the next stage as the acts in each team sing at the knockouts for their place in the semi-finals.

The Voice 2020 airs on ITV.

