The Voice 2020 SPOILERS! Latest battle pairings and songs revealed

The Voice UK battles of 2020 conclude tonight and here we reveal the third round of battle pairings and song choices.

In the battle rounds, the coaches will put the singers in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels.

Sharing the stage and the same song, two acts at a time will sing for all the coaches plus a live studio audience.

After each performance, all the panel will offer their view on who was the better performer but it'll be the contestants' mentor alone that declares the winner.

The steal twist returns giving acts a second chance to make the knockouts - but after two weeks of battles only Sir Tom has the option to steal left.

Any act that loses their battle and isn't stolen is out of the competition for good, while the contestants that are victorious go through to the knockout rounds

Tonight sees the third of three rounds of battles on ITV.

Here are the latest battle pairings and song choices for The Voice UK 2020 this evening...

The Voice 2020 battle pairings and songs

Team Meghan

Darci Wilders and Katie & Aoife



Team Meghan: Darci Wilders and Katie (L) and Aoife perform.

Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Olly

Cat Cavelli and Belle Noir (Jasmine, Sarah and Emily)



Team Olly: Cat Cavelli and Belle Noir (L-R Jasmine, Sarah and Emily) perform.

Tones and I - Dance Monkey - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Brian Corbett and Cameo Williams



Team Olly: Brian Corbett and Cameo Williams perform.

The Bangles - Eternal Flame - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Will

Baby Sol and So Diva



Team Will : Baby Sol and So Diva perform.

En Vogue - My Lovin' - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Will: Gevanni Hutton and Shauna Byrne perform.

John Lennon - Imagine - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Tom

Shezar and Lara George



Candi Staton - Young Hearts Run Free - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

What do you think about all that then? Make your predictions over who will win the musical fights by tweeting us @tellymix!

The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds air from 8:30PM Saturday, March 7 on ITV.

The knockout rounds will follow next weekend.