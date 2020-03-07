The Voice 2020 SPOILERS! Latest battle pairings and songs revealed

The Voice UK battles of 2020 conclude tonight and here we reveal the third round of battle pairings and song choices.
In the battle rounds, the coaches will put the singers in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels.
Sharing the stage and the same song, two acts at a time will sing for all the coaches plus a live studio audience.
After each performance, all the panel will offer their view on who was the better performer but it'll be the contestants' mentor alone that declares the winner.
The steal twist returns giving acts a second chance to make the knockouts - but after two weeks of battles only Sir Tom has the option to steal left.
Any act that loses their battle and isn't stolen is out of the competition for good, while the contestants that are victorious go through to the knockout rounds
Tonight sees the third of three rounds of battles on ITV.
Here are the latest battle pairings and song choices for The Voice UK 2020 this evening...
The Voice 2020 battle pairings and songs
Team Meghan
Darci Wilders and Katie & Aoife
Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Team Olly
Cat Cavelli and Belle Noir (Jasmine, Sarah and Emily)
Tones and I - Dance Monkey - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Brian Corbett and Cameo Williams
The Bangles - Eternal Flame - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Team Will
Baby Sol and So Diva
En Vogue - My Lovin' - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Gevanni Hutton and Shauna Byrne
John Lennon - Imagine - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Team Tom
Shezar and Lara George
Candi Staton - Young Hearts Run Free - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds air from 8:30PM Saturday, March 7 on ITV.
The knockout rounds will follow next weekend.