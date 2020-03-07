The Voice 2020 RECAP! All of the third battle round performances and results

Here's a full recap of the third week of battles on The Voice UK 2020.

Coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs were back on Saturday for the tenth episode of this year's series.

They partnered up the remaining acts in their teams against one another for the final round of battles for 2020's competition.

In each battle, the two acts shared the same stage and song as they performed together in front of all the coaches, plus a live studio audience.

After each performance, all the coaches gave their view on who was the better performer but it was the acts' mentor alone that decided the winner, with that act going through to the knockouts.

However there was a second chance for those that lost out with the steal twist back giving each coach the power to pick one (and only one) of the singers rejected by their rival coaches.

After the first two rounds of the battles, it was only Sir Tom who had the chance to rescue an act going into tonight's episode.

Recap the battle performances and results from The Voice UK this week (March 7) below..

The Voice 2020 battles

Baby Sol and So Diva (Team Will)

Opening the battles for week three were Team Will's Baby Sol and So Diva who performed En Vogue's My Lovin'. Will admitted he was "torn" between the two acts before ultimately deciding Baby Sol had won the battle and would make the knockouts. It wasn't the end for So Diva however, with Sir Tom swooping in to steal them for his team in the next round.

Darci Wilders and Katie & Aoife (Team Meghan)

The final battle on Team Meghan saw Darci Wilders face twins Katie & Aoife singing Backstreet Boys classic I Want It That Way. Choosing her winner, Meghan took Darci through to the knockouts with her. With no steals left, it meant Katie & Aoife exited the competition.

Shezar and Lara George (Team Tom)

Next up were Shezar and Lara George on Team Tom who performed Candi Staton hit Young Hearts Run Free. Tom named Shezar as the winner of the battle seeing her through to the knockouts and leaving Lara to depart the contest.

Brian Corbett and Cameo Williams (Team Olly)

Brian Corbett and Cameo Williams performed a beautiful cover of The Bangles' Eternal Flame leaving Olly with a tough decision to make. He ultimately chose Cameo as the winner, saying she was "so unique and different". With no steals left, Brian bowed out of the show.

Cat Cavelli and Belle Noir (Team Olly)

The final of Team Olly's battles saw Cat Cavelli face trio Belle Noir, made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily. They performed a cover of Dance Monkey by Tones and I. With no steals left, Olly had to decide who would go into the knockouts and who would head home. After declaring that neither deserved to leave, Olly chose Cat as the winner of the battle.

Gevanni Hutton and Shauna Byrne (Team Will)

The last battle of The Voice UK this year saw Team Will's Gevanni Hutton and Shauna Byrne face off, singing Imagine by John Lennon. Deciding who to take through to the knockouts, Will declared Gevanni the winner.

The Voice UK 2020 continues next Saturday night on ITV with the knockout rounds.