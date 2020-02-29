Here's a full recap of the second week of battles on The Voice UK 2020.

Coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs were back on Saturday for the ninth episode of this year's series.

They partnered up the acts in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels that only one can win.

In each battle, the two acts shared the same stage and song as they performed together in front of all the coaches, plus a live studio audience.

After each performance, all the coaches offered up their opinion on who was the better performer but it was the contestants' mentor alone that declared the winner, with that act going through to the knockouts.

However there was a second chance for the losers with the steal twist back giving each coach the power to pick one (and only one) of the singers rejected by their rival coaches.

In the first week, Meghan and Will had used their steals meaning only Olly and Sir Tom with had chance to rescue an act going into tonight's episode.

Recap the battle performances and results from The Voice UK this week (February 29) below..

The Voice 2020 battles

Jordan Phillips and Brooke Scullion (Team Meghan)

Opening up the battle rounds this week were Team Meghan with Jordan Phillips taking on Brooke Scullion singing Adele's Water Under the Bridge. Meghan named Brook has her winner - before Olly quickly hit his buzzer to steal Jordan for his team.

Sean Connolly and Lois Moodie (Team Tom)

First up on Team Tom in this week's battles were Sean Connolly and Lois Moodie who performed Ordinary People by John Legend, a song co-written by The Voice coach Will.i.am. Sir Tom named Lois as the winner and with no coaches left able to steal, Sean sadly exited the competition.

Holly Scally and Trinity-Leigh Cooper (Team Meghan)

Teenagers Holly Scally and Trinity-Leigh Cooper took on Avril Lavigne's Keep Holding On for the next battle on Team Meghan. Meghan name Trinity-Leigh as her winner while Holly wasn't stolen and therefore left the contest.

Alia Lara and Lucy Calcines (Team Will)

Alia Lara and Lucy Calcines faced off next on Team Will, singing Little Mix song Bounce Back. Both ladies gave it all in an energetic performance with Will naming Lucy as his winner of the sing-off. Unfortunately Alia was not stolen by Tom, the only coach with a steal left, and so was eliminated from the competition.

Elly O'Keeffe and Shaun Samonini (Team Tom)

Elly O'Keeffe and Shaun Samonini were up next on the stage for Team Tom singing I Lived by OneRepublic. Making the difficult choice between the talented pair, Sir Tom opted to send Elly through to the knockouts leaving Shaun to go home with no other coaches able to steal.

Ty Lewis and Millie Bowell (Team Olly)

On Team Olly tonight, Ty Lewis and Millie Bowell performed If The World Was Ending by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels as they battled for a place in the next round. Olly named Ty as the winner while Millie left the contest after not being stolen.

Vivienne Isebor and Zion (Team Tom)

The final of this week's battles, Vivienne Isebor and Zion faced off on Team Tom singing My Love Is Your Love by Whitney Houston. With no steals available from the other coaches, the pair gave their all to win over Sir Tom who ultimately named Zion the winner leaving Vivienne to be eliminated.

The Voice UK 2020 continues next Saturday night on ITV with the second set of battle rounds.