The Voice UK battles of 2020 continue tonight and here we reveal the second round of battle pairings and song choices.

In the battles, the coaches will put the singers in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels.

In each battle, one act will win and progress through to the knockouts, which will air later this month.

But it's not over just then for the loser with the other coaches able to steal acts that their rivals reject, securing them for their team in the knockout rounds.

However each coach only has one steal to use so they're sure to be extra picky about who they poach.

After last week's first battles, Will and Meghan have already used their steals leaving only Sir Tom and Olly with a free space each.

Those acts that aren't stolen are off home, out of the competition for good, while the contestants that survive the battles go through to the knockout rounds

Tonight sees the second of three rounds of battles on ITV.

Here are the latest battle pairings and song choices for The Voice UK 2020 this evening...

The Voice 2020 battle pairings and songs

Team Meghan

Jordan Phillips and Brooke Scullion



Team Meghan: Jordan Phillips and Brooke Scullion perform.

Water Under the Bridge - Adele - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Holly Scally and Trinity-Leigh Cooper



Team Meghan: Holly Scally and Trinity-Leigh Cooper perform.

Keep Holding On - Avril Lavigne - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Will

Alia Lara and Lucy Calcines



Team Will : Alia Lara and Lucy Calcines perform.

Bounce Back - Little Mix - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Olly

Ty Lewis and Millie Bowell



Team Olly: Ty Lewis and Millie Bowell perform.

If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe and Julia Michaels - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Tom

Sean Connolly and Lois Moodie



Team Tom : Sean Connolly and Lois Moodie perform.

Ordinary People - John Legend - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Elly O'Keeffe and Shaun Samonini



Team Tom: Elly O'Keeffe and Shaun Samonini perform.

I Lived - OneRepublic - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Vivienne Isebor and Zion



Team Tom: Vivienne Isebor and Zion perform.

My Love Is Your Love - Whitney Houston - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

What do you think about all that then? Make your predictions over who will win the musical fights by tweeting us @tellymix!

The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds air from 8:30PM Saturday, February 29 on ITV.

The third and final round of battles will air next Saturday with the knockouts and live shows following later this year.