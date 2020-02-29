The Voice UK battles of 2020 continue tonight and here we reveal the second round of battle pairings and song choices.
In the battles, the coaches will put the singers in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels.
In each battle, one act will win and progress through to the knockouts, which will air later this month.
But it's not over just then for the loser with the other coaches able to steal acts that their rivals reject, securing them for their team in the knockout rounds.
However each coach only has one steal to use so they're sure to be extra picky about who they poach.
After last week's first battles, Will and Meghan have already used their steals leaving only Sir Tom and Olly with a free space each.
Those acts that aren't stolen are off home, out of the competition for good, while the contestants that survive the battles go through to the knockout rounds
Tonight sees the second of three rounds of battles on ITV.
Here are the latest battle pairings and song choices for The Voice UK 2020 this evening...
The Voice 2020 battle pairings and songs
Team Meghan
Jordan Phillips and Brooke Scullion
Water Under the Bridge - Adele - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Holly Scally and Trinity-Leigh Cooper
Keep Holding On - Avril Lavigne - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Team Will
Alia Lara and Lucy Calcines
Bounce Back - Little Mix - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Team Olly
Ty Lewis and Millie Bowell
If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe and Julia Michaels - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Team Tom
Sean Connolly and Lois Moodie
Ordinary People - John Legend - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Elly O'Keeffe and Shaun Samonini
I Lived - OneRepublic - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Vivienne Isebor and Zion
My Love Is Your Love - Whitney Houston - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
What do you think about all that then? Make your predictions over who will win the musical fights by tweeting us @tellymix!
The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds air from 8:30PM Saturday, February 29 on ITV.
The third and final round of battles will air next Saturday with the knockouts and live shows following later this year.