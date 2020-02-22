The Voice UK 2020 hit our screens again on Saturday for the seventh and final round of blind auditions on ITV.

Global music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are this year's coaches and on the search for the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

For the winner is a record deal but that first requires a spot on one of the coaches' teams.

Last weekend was week seven of the show and the final round of blind auditions. Each of the coaches has been looking to build teams of ten acts for the battle rounds and the numbers of available spots have been falling each week.

Ahead of Saturday's latest episode, Teams Olly, Meghan and Tom had just one free place each while Team Will had only two last spaces to fill.

As always in the blind auditions the contestants had only one song to impress the coaches with their voices alone.

Sat with their backs to the contestants, if the coaches liked what they heard, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams. If more than one coach turned then it was up to the act to pick which team to join.

Here's how the first round of blind auditions played out...

The Voice 2020 battles

Alan Chan and Bleu Woodward (Team Olly)

Opening up the battle rounds for 2020, Alan Chan took on Bleu Woodward with a showstopping cover of If I Could Turn Back Time by Cher. Olly named Alan as the winner saying he was "going with his heart". Sadly, Bleu was not stolen and therefore eliminated.

Doug Sure and Zindzi Thomas (Team Will)

The first battle on Team Will, Doug Sure faced Zindzi Thomas singing One by U2 and Mary J Blige. Will chose Doug to go through while Zindzi was not stolen.

Lara Anstead and Jonny Brooks (Team Tom)

Lara Anstead and Jonny Brooks went head to head on Team Tom, singing James Bay's Us. Tom chose Jonny was the winner, securing his place in the knockouts while Lara was eliminated after not being stolen.

Claudillea Holloway and Blaize China (Team Meghan)

Starting the battles on Team Meghan were Claudillea Holloway and Blaize China who performed an epic cover of The Greatest by Sia. Meghan chose Blaize as the winner while Will.i.am scooped in to steal Claudillea for his team in the knockouts. "I always knew I was going to steal you," he said.

Dean John-Wilson and Oli Ross (Team Meghan)

Dean John-Wilson and Oli Ross were next into the ring for Team Meghan performing Take Me To Church by Hozier. Meghan chose Oli as the victor while Dean unfortunately wasn't stolen.

Johannes Pietsch and Evergreen (Team Will)

Back to Team Will and Johannes Pietsch faced trio Evergreen in the next battle, singing Songbird by Eva Cassidy. The beautiful performance saw Will choose Johannes for the knockouts leaving Evergreen to bow out of the show after not being stolen.

Blessing Chitapa and Beryl McCormack (Team Olly)

The final of this week's battles, Team Olly's Blessing Chitapa and Beryl McCormack sang for a place in the knockouts performing Flying Without Wings by Westlife. Olly chose Blessing to take through on his team before Meghan hit her buzzer to steal Beryl.

The Voice UK 2020 continues next Saturday night on ITV with the second set of battle rounds.