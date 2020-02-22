The Voice UK battles of 2020 start tonight and here are the first battle pairings and song choices.

In the battles, the coaches will pit the singers in their teams against one another in a series of sing-offs.

First, coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs give their teams a pep talk and some top tips before they're paired up to work on their performance.

In each battle, one act will win and progress through to the knockouts. But it's not all over for the loser with the other coaches able to steal acts that their rivals reject, securing them for their team in the knockout rounds.

However each coach only has one steal to use so they're sure to be extra picky about who they poach.

Saturday sees the first of three rounds of battles on ITV from 8:30PM.

Here are the first battle pairings and song choices for The Voice UK 2020 this evening...

The Voice 2020 battle pairings and songs

Team Olly

Alan Chan and Bleu Woodward

If I Could Turn Back Time - Cher - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Blessing Chitapa and Beryl McCormack

Flying Without Wings - Westlife - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Will

Doug Sure and Zindzi Thomas

One - U2 and Mary J Blige - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Johannes Pietsch and Evergreen

Songbird - Eva Cassidy - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Tom

Lara Anstead and Jonny Brooks

Us - James Bay & Alicia Keys - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Team Meghan

Claudillea Holloway and Blaize China

The Greatest - Sia - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Dean John-Wilson and Oli Ross

Take Me To Church - Hozier - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Voice UK 2020 battle rounds air from 8:30PM Saturday, February 22 on ITV.