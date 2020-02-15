The Voice 2020: Tonight's contestants and songs from the seventh blind auditions

Here's a spoiler-filled look ahead to tonight's final blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.
It's week seven of the try outs from the latest series tonight as the show continues on ITV.
Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are back in the spinning red chairs for this year's series along with newbie Meghan Trainor.
After six weeks of auditions the teams are close to full and tonight will be completed.
Going into the show just five places remain with nine acts already in each of Tom, Meghan and Olly's team and eight on Will's.
All the teams are in need of a total of ten contestants to make it through to the battle rounds but who will complete the line ups tonight?
Emma Willis returns as host for tonight's final auditions as the latest batch of budding performers seek to claim one of the few free places in one of the coaches’ teams.
But with few spots available, impressing the coaches is going to prove extra trickier than ever.
The Voice 2020 starts at 8:30PM tonight, Saturday February 15 on ITV.
Who's on The Voice UK tonight? The Voice 2020 contestants - Week 7
Jamie Deary
Age: 32
Location: Liverpool
Audition song: Leave a Light On by Tom Walker
Chris Beynon
Age: 22
Occupation: Plumbing and heating engineer
Location: Southend-On-Sea
Audition song: Stuck on You by Lionel Richie
Millie Bowell
Age: 23
Occupation: Florist
Location: South London
Audition song: Titanium by David Guetta and Sia
Evergreen
Age: 18-19
Location: Donegal, Ireland
Audition song: Big Yellow Taxi by Joni Mitchell
Claudillea Holloway
Age: 24
Location: Cambridgeshire
Audition song: Queen of the Night aria
Martina Mennell
Age: 32
Location: London
Occupation: Singer and actress
Audition song: That's Life by Frank Sinatra
Shaun Samonini
Age: 33
Location: Essex
Occupation: Singer and gym-owner
Audition song: In Case You Didn’t Know by Brett Young
Shauna Byrne
Age: 16
Location: Dublin
Occupation: Student
Audition song: If I Can't Have You by Shawn Mendes
Alex Buckley
Age: 23
Location: Lancashire
Occupation: Music shop worker
Audition song: Something by The Beatles
The Voice UK 2020 blind auditions conclude Saturday night from 8:30PM on ITV.