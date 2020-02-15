The Voice 2020: Tonight's contestants and songs from the seventh blind auditions

Here's a spoiler-filled look ahead to tonight's final blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.

It's week seven of the try outs from the latest series tonight as the show continues on ITV.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are back in the spinning red chairs for this year's series along with newbie Meghan Trainor.

After six weeks of auditions the teams are close to full and tonight will be completed.

Going into the show just five places remain with nine acts already in each of Tom, Meghan and Olly's team and eight on Will's.

All the teams are in need of a total of ten contestants to make it through to the battle rounds but who will complete the line ups tonight?

Emma Willis returns as host for tonight's final auditions as the latest batch of budding performers seek to claim one of the few free places in one of the coaches’ teams.

But with few spots available, impressing the coaches is going to prove extra trickier than ever.

The Voice 2020 starts at 8:30PM tonight, Saturday February 15 on ITV.

Who's on The Voice UK tonight? The Voice 2020 contestants - Week 7

Jamie Deary

Jamie Deary performs.

Age: 32

Location: Liverpool

Audition song: Leave a Light On by Tom Walker

Chris Beynon

Chris Beynon performs.

Age: 22

Occupation: Plumbing and heating engineer

Location: Southend-On-Sea

Audition song: Stuck on You by Lionel Richie

Millie Bowell

Millie Bowell performs.

Age: 23

Occupation: Florist

Location: South London

Audition song: Titanium by David Guetta and Sia

Evergreen

Evergreen perform.

Age: 18-19

Location: Donegal, Ireland

Audition song: Big Yellow Taxi by Joni Mitchell

Claudillea Holloway

Claudillea Holloway performs.

Age: 24

Location: Cambridgeshire

Audition song: Queen of the Night aria

Martina Mennell

Martina Mennell performs.

Age: 32

Location: London

Occupation: Singer and actress

Audition song: That's Life by Frank Sinatra

Shaun Samonini

Shaun Samonini performs.

Age: 33

Location: Essex

Occupation: Singer and gym-owner

Audition song: In Case You Didn’t Know by Brett Young

Shauna Byrne

Shauna Byrne performs.

Age: 16

Location: Dublin

Occupation: Student

Audition song: If I Can't Have You by Shawn Mendes

Alex Buckley

Alex Buckley performs.

Age: 23

Location: Lancashire

Occupation: Music shop worker

Audition song: Something by The Beatles

The Voice UK 2020 blind auditions conclude Saturday night from 8:30PM on ITV.