22-year-old Beryl McCormack stunned The Voice UK coaches this weekend with her cover of Adele.

The make up artist got all four coaches to turn after singing Turning Tables.

Beryl had attended the auditions by herself, admitting before singing: "I'm naturally quite shy so performing growing up was a hard thing for me, I feel like I've built up my confidence over the years doing gigs at weddings to get comfortable...

"This is definitely a big, bold step for me. I've never done anything quite like this."

On stage and Beryl's personality shone through her voice as she began her take on Adele's classic.

It got both Meghan Trainor and Will.i.am to spin within seconds, with Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones quickly following.

You can watch Beryl's blind audition on The Voice UK 2020 in the video above.

Will said: "I think you literally hit three notes and boom I was gone because you hit them and it sounded smooth. Thank you for coming on the show, you are awesome."

Olly said: "I was really enjoying that audition and I was waiting for that note at the end... you are fantastic, you deserved that. If you want to be with someone who has been on that stage and ten years later is sat as a coach on The Voice, I want to give someone else that opportunity and I think that could be you. That's what I can offer you."

Sir Tom added: "When you sang you made me press my button, that's how good you sound."

With all four coaches turning for her, Beryl had her pick of which team to join in the battle rounds.

She declared: "I'm going to pick Olly!"

Other acts on The Voice UK this week included 32-year-old singer and gym receptionist Bleu Woodward and 26-year-old mental health recovery worker Vivienne Isebor who both got the coaches to turn.

Also winning their way into the battle rounds were former West End Aladdin Dean John-Wilson and teenage busker Alia Lara.

As always, the coaches will sit with their back to the stage and decide whether or not to spin based only on what they hear.

Each of the contestants who step out on stage must hold their nerve as the perform to the backs of the coaches, hoping to see at least one of the chairs spin around.

The Voice 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.