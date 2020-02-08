Here's a spoiler-filled look ahead to tonight's penultimate blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.

It's week six of the try outs from the eighth series tonight (February 9) as the show continues on ITV from 8:30PM.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor make up the coaches on The Voice UK for 2020.

After five weeks of auditions the teams are close to full, Tom and Meghan both have 8 acts on their teams while Will and Olly have been only slightly more pickier up until now, choosing seven acts so far.

Both teams are in need of a total of ten contestants to make it through to the battle rounds but who will join the teams tonight?

Emma Willis is back as master of ceremonies for tonight's auditions as the latest batch of budding performers seek to claim a place in one of the coaches’ teams.

As always, the four coaches will be sitting with their backs to the stage so can only base their decision to hit the button and spin their chair on what they hear. But with spots on their teams dwindling, impressing the coaches is going to prove extra tricky.

In tonight's sixth episode we see another ten acts all hoping to get at least one coach turning.

The Voice 2020 starts at 8:30PM tonight, Saturday February 8 on ITV.

Who's on The Voice UK tonight? The Voice 2020 contestants - Week 6

Bleu Woodward

Bleu Woodward performs.

Age: 32

From: Leeds

Occupation: Singer and gym receptionist

Audition song: You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Mollie Scott

Mollie Scott performs.

Age: 21

Occupation: Hairdresser

Audition song: Work It Out - Beyoncé - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Vivienne Isebor

Vivienne Isebor performs.

Age: 26

From: London

Occupation: Mental health recovery worker

Audition song: Calvin Harris, SZA - The Weekend - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Alfie Osbourne

Alfie Osbourne performs.

Age: 19

Occupation: Infantry Soldier in the British Army

Audition song: On The Loose - Niall Horan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Sally Barratt

Sally Barratt performs.

Age: 44

From: Leicester

Occupation: Dinner lady

Audition song: What You're Made Of - Lucie Silvas - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Dean John-Wilson

Dean John-Wilson performs.

Age: 30

From: Middlesborough

Occupation: Actor-singer

Audition song: Always Remember Us This Way - Lady Gaga - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Andre Sanchez

Andre Sanchez performs.

Occupation: Warehouse worker

Audition song: When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Rozzandi

Rozzandi (Alex and James) perform.

Rozzandi are a duo made up of Alex and James

Audition song: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Alia Lara

Alia Lara performs.

Age: 19

From: Enfield, London

Occupation: Busker

Audition song: How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Beryl McCormack

Beryl McCormack performs.

Age: 22

From: South London

Occupation: Part-time make up artist

Audition song: Turning Tables - Adele - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Voice UK 2020 blind auditions airs tonight at 8:30PM on ITV.