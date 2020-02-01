The Voice 2020: Tonight's contestants and songs from the latest blind auditions

Here's a spoiler-filled look ahead to tonight's latest blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.

It's week five of the try outs from the ninth series tonight as the show continues on ITV.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs take up seats in the spinning red chairs for this year's series.

After four weeks of auditions, Tom leads the way with seven contestants while Olly and Meghan have chosen six acts each. Will has so far selected five performers.

The teams are in need of a total of ten contestants to make it through to the battle rounds but who will join the teams tonight?

Emma Willis returns to host tonight's auditions as the latest batch of budding performers seek to claim a place in one of the coaches’ teams.

In tonight's fifth episode we see another eight hopefuls all wanting to get a spot in the battle rounds.

The Voice 2020 starts at 8:30PM tonight, Saturday February 1 on ITV.

Darci Wilders

Darci Wilders performs.

Age: 18

Location: Strabane, Northern Ireland

Occupation: Student

Audition song: Elvis Presley - I Can't Help Falling In Love With You - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lucy Calcines

Lucy Calcines performs.

Age: 21

Location: London

Audition song: J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Priscilla Cameron

Priscilla Cameron performs.

Age: 31

Location: Birmingham

Occupation: Full time mum

Audition song: Lizzo - Juice - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks performs.

Age: 28

Location: Ireland

Occupation: Cathedral Janitor

Audition song: Van Morrison - Sweet Thing - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Julius Cowdrey

Julius Cowdrey performs.

Age: 25

Location: London

Occupation: Singer-songwriter

Audition song: Take Me Home (Original song)

Zindzi Thomas

Zindzi Thomas performs.

Age: 31

Location: Salford

Occupation: Debt Management Advisor

Audition song: Queen Naija - War Cry - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Blessing Chitapa

Blessing Chitapa performs.

Age: 17

Location: Dudley

Occupation: Student

Audition song: Etta James - I'd Rather Go Blind - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Holly Scally

Holly Scally performs.

Age: 16

Location: Glasgow

Occupation: Student

Audition song: Sam Smith - Lay Me Down - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Voice UK 2020 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.