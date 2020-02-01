The Voice 2020: Tonight's contestants and songs from the latest blind auditions

Here's a spoiler-filled look ahead to tonight's latest blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.
It's week five of the try outs from the ninth series tonight as the show continues on ITV.
Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs take up seats in the spinning red chairs for this year's series.
After four weeks of auditions, Tom leads the way with seven contestants while Olly and Meghan have chosen six acts each. Will has so far selected five performers.
The teams are in need of a total of ten contestants to make it through to the battle rounds but who will join the teams tonight?
Emma Willis returns to host tonight's auditions as the latest batch of budding performers seek to claim a place in one of the coaches’ teams.
In tonight's fifth episode we see another eight hopefuls all wanting to get a spot in the battle rounds.
The Voice 2020 starts at 8:30PM tonight, Saturday February 1 on ITV.
Darci Wilders
Age: 18
Location: Strabane, Northern Ireland
Occupation: Student
Audition song: Elvis Presley - I Can't Help Falling In Love With You - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Lucy Calcines
Age: 21
Location: London
Audition song: J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Priscilla Cameron
Age: 31
Location: Birmingham
Occupation: Full time mum
Audition song: Lizzo - Juice - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Jonny Brooks
Age: 28
Location: Ireland
Occupation: Cathedral Janitor
Audition song: Van Morrison - Sweet Thing - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Julius Cowdrey
Age: 25
Location: London
Occupation: Singer-songwriter
Audition song: Take Me Home (Original song)
Zindzi Thomas
Age: 31
Location: Salford
Occupation: Debt Management Advisor
Audition song: Queen Naija - War Cry - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Blessing Chitapa
Age: 17
Location: Dudley
Occupation: Student
Audition song: Etta James - I'd Rather Go Blind - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Holly Scally
Age: 16
Location: Glasgow
Occupation: Student
Audition song: Sam Smith - Lay Me Down - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
The Voice UK 2020 airs Saturday nights on ITV.
You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.