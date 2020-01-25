Here's a spoiler-filled preview of tonight's latest blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.
It's week four of the try outs from the eighth nine tonight as the show continues.
Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs are back in the spinning red chairs for their second series together.
After two weeks, Meghan has five acts as does Sir Tom. Will.i.am and Olly meanwhile have four of their ten acts so far.
Emma Willis will be back to preside over the latest auditions tonight as each vocalist, or singing duo, seeks to claim a place in one of the coaches’ teams.
As always, the four coaches will have their backs to the stage so can only base their decision to hit the button and spin their chair on what they hear.
Once again this year if all the coaches fail to turn for an act they lose their right to see them - leaving them forever wondering if they should have hit their buttons. With only ten spots to fill on each coach's team, the competition is fierce...
In tonight's fourth episode we see eight more acts singing for a spin...
The Voice 2020 starts at 8:30PM tonight, Saturday January 25 on ITV.
Who's on The Voice UK tonight? The Voice 2020 contestants - Week 4
Jordan Phillips
Age: 20
Location: Stockport
Occupation: Joiner/sandwich delivery man
Audition song: Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Cat Cavelli
Age: 29
Location: London (originally from Ireland)
Occupation: Full time mum
Audition song: Jalacy "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins - I Put a Spell on You - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Grant Tuffs
Age: 29
Occupation: Sales rep
Audition song: Sucker - Jonas Brothers - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Brian Corbett
Age: 29
Location: Ireland
Occupation: Bartender
Audition song: Ed Sheeran - Give Me Love - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Elly O'Keeffe
Age: 31
Location: London (Originally from Cork in Ireland)
Occupation: Teacher
Audition song: Leon Bridges - River - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Natalie Good
Age: 24
Location: London
Occupation: Hostess and voice-over artist
Audition song: Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Johannes Pietsch
Age: 18
Location: Austria
Occupation: Student
Audition song: The Sound of Music - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Lois Moodie
Age: 21
Location: London
Audition song: Beyoncé - I Was Here - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
The Voice UK 2020 airs Saturday nights on ITV.
