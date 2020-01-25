Here's a spoiler-filled preview of tonight's latest blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.

It's week four of the try outs from the eighth nine tonight as the show continues.

Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs are back in the spinning red chairs for their second series together.

After two weeks, Meghan has five acts as does Sir Tom. Will.i.am and Olly meanwhile have four of their ten acts so far.

Emma Willis will be back to preside over the latest auditions tonight as each vocalist, or singing duo, seeks to claim a place in one of the coaches’ teams.

As always, the four coaches will have their backs to the stage so can only base their decision to hit the button and spin their chair on what they hear.

Once again this year if all the coaches fail to turn for an act they lose their right to see them - leaving them forever wondering if they should have hit their buttons. With only ten spots to fill on each coach's team, the competition is fierce...

In tonight's fourth episode we see eight more acts singing for a spin...

The Voice 2020 starts at 8:30PM tonight, Saturday January 25 on ITV.

Who's on The Voice UK tonight? The Voice 2020 contestants - Week 4

Jordan Phillips

Jordan Phillips performs.

Age: 20

Location: Stockport

Occupation: Joiner/sandwich delivery man

Audition song: Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Cat Cavelli

Cat Cavelli performs.

Age: 29

Location: London (originally from Ireland)

Occupation: Full time mum

Audition song: Jalacy "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins - I Put a Spell on You - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Grant Tuffs

Grant Tuffs performs.

Age: 29

Occupation: Sales rep

Audition song: Sucker - Jonas Brothers - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Brian Corbett

Brian Corbett performs.

Age: 29

Location: Ireland

Occupation: Bartender

Audition song: Ed Sheeran - Give Me Love - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Elly O'Keeffe

Elly O'Keeffe performs.

Age: 31

Location: London (Originally from Cork in Ireland)

Occupation: Teacher

Audition song: Leon Bridges - River - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Natalie Good

Natalie Good performs.

Age: 24

Location: London

Occupation: Hostess and voice-over artist

Audition song: Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Johannes Pietsch

Johannes Pietsch performs.

Age: 18

Location: Austria

Occupation: Student

Audition song: The Sound of Music - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lois Moodie

Lois Moodie performs.

Age: 21

Location: London

Audition song: Beyoncé - I Was Here - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Voice UK 2020 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.