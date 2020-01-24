Here's a first look at Saturday's latest auditions on The Voice UK 2020.

It's the fourth week of The Voice 2020 and those coveted spots on each of the coaches teams are filling up fast.

So far, Both Olly Murs and will.i.am have four acts, only leaving six spaces in each of their teams. Meghan Trainor and Sir Tom Jones each have five acts and both are looking for the final five to complete their squads.

One of the acts hoping to get the coaches to spin this weekend is Cat Cavelli.

The 29-year-old moved to London from Ireland at the age of 18 in a bid to make a career in music.

For her blind audition, Cat sings I Put A Spell On You and has Meghan convinced she's more than one person.

See if she can make any of the coaches turn when The Voice UK continues at 8:30PM on Saturday, January 25, on ITV.

Also this week, a bartender from Ireland serves up a killer performance but was it enough to impress the four superstar coaches?

And a music-teacher takes her talent from the classroom to the stage, is her dream about to become a reality?

Plus, Olly Murs also takes to the stage as he treats the audience and his fellow coaches to a spontaneous performance.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays at 8:30pm on ITV.

Those who make it through this weekend's blind auditions will join them in the the battle rounds where the fight will be on to secure a place in the knockouts.