Watch Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs perform song mash up on The Voice UK

Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs gave us a surprise duet on The Voice UK 2020 tonight.

During a break in filming at the latest round of blind auditions, the pair performed an impromptu mash up of two of their biggest hits.

It began as Meghan spoke about her song, Dear Future Husband.

"I married an amazing man named Daryl and no one knew we were dating and he went on tour and he'd hide in the crowd and I'd point to him in the crowd and say 'This song's about you.'," she told the other coaches.

However Olly then remarked: "I've got a bone to pick with Meghan."

He continued: "Dear Future Husband sounds like my song Dance With Me Tonight. It's a great song, we should sing a little bit."

"We should do a duet!" agreed Meghan.

With The Voice UK's live band obliging, the pair burst into a special mashup of their songs.

You can watch Olly and Meghan's performance above.

This evening saw Week 3 of series nine of The Voice 2020's blind auditions.

Each coach needs 10 acts for the next stages - the battle rounds - and were seen fighting over the best acts once more this evening.

Acts heading before the coaches included 40-year-old Alan Chan, a full time music student from London and three piece Belle Noir, made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily who have been performing together for three years.

As always, the coaches decided whether or not to spin based only on what they heard as they sit with their backs to the stage.

The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.