The Voice UK 2020 hit our screens again on Saturday for the seventh and final round of blind auditions on ITV.

Global music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are this year's coaches and on the search for the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

For the winner is a record deal but that first requires a spot on one of the coaches' teams.

Last weekend was week seven of the show and the final round of blind auditions. Each of the coaches has been looking to build teams of ten acts for the battle rounds and the numbers of available spots have been falling each week.

Ahead of Saturday's latest episode, Teams Olly, Meghan and Tom had just one free place each while Team Will had only two last spaces to fill.

As always in the blind auditions the contestants had only one song to impress the coaches with their voices alone.

Sat with their backs to the contestants, if the coaches liked what they heard, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams. If more than one coach turned then it was up to the act to pick which team to join.

Here's how the final round of blind auditions played out...

The Voice 2020 auditions - Week 7

Jamie Deary

32-year-old mum Jamie Deary from Liverpool grew up around music with her dad in a band. Opening the blind auditions with a cover of Leave a Light On by Tom Walker, Jamie unfortunately didn't get to secure one of the final few spots.





Shaun Samonini

33-year-old Shaun Samonini is a singer and gym-owner from Essex. Shaun dedicated his blind audition song choice - In Case You Didn’t Know by Brett Young - to his wife and it got him three spins from Meghan, Tom and Olly. Picking which team to join, Shaun went with Team Tom.

Shauna Byrne

16-year-old Shauna Byrne is a student from Dublin. She performed If I Can't Have You by Shawn Mendes for the coaches in the auditions, securing Will.i.am to spin around and joining his team in the battles.

Martina Mennell

32-year-old Martina Mennell grew up in Italy where she started singing at the age of five. Now living in London, the actress-singer performed Frank Sinatra classic That's Life in the blind auditions but shockingly didn't get any coach to turn.

Alex Buckley

23-year-old Alex Buckley from Lancashire currently works in a music shop. Alex's cover of The Beatles' Something won over the audience but sadly didn't manage to get the coaches to turn.





Evergreen

Made up of three best friends from Donegal, Ireland, Evergreen started singing together at school. Auditioning for The Voice, the trio performed Big Yellow Taxi by Joni Mitchell and got Will.i.am turning around.

Claudillea Holloway

24-year-old Claudillea Holloway from Cambridgeshire took a huge risk with a unique operatic audition but it paid off, securing spins from both Meghan and Olly. Picking between the pair, Claudillea chose to join Team Meghan.

Chris Beynon

22-year-old Chris Beynon is plumbing and heating engineer from Southend-On-Sea. Chris performed a touching cover of Stuck on You by Lionel Richie at the blind auditions but didn't manage to get the last remaining coach with spaces - Olly - to turn.

Millie Bowell

23-year-old Millie Bowell is a florist from South London. Closing this year's blind auditions, Millie belted out Titanium by David Guetta and Sia to get the final spot on Team Olly in the battles.

The Voice UK 2020 continues next Saturday night on ITV with the first of the battle rounds.